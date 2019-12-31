Sandra Humphrey: Are WWJD bracelets out of style?

Mark Galli, the editor of Christianity Today, an evangelical publication, took to task his readers:

“To the many evangelicals who continue to support Mr. Trump in spite of his blackened moral record, we might say this: Remember who you are and whom you serve. Consider how your justification of Mr. Trump influences your witness to your Lord and Savior. Consider what an unbelieving world will say if you continue to brush off Mr. Trump’s immoral words and behavior in the cause of political expediency. If we don’t reverse course now, will anyone take anything we say about justice and righteousness with any seriousness for decades to come? Can we say with a straight face that abortion is a great evil that cannot be tolerated and, with the same straight face, say that the bent and broken character of our nation’s leader doesn’t really matter in the end?”

The evangelicals who voted for Trump have chosen to ignore Mr. Galli’s warning of a loss of their respected standing in America’s future. They believe Jesus will forgive Donald Trump’s sins. But must he not first atone for those sins?