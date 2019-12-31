Sandra Humphrey: Are WWJD bracelets out of style?

Have American evangelicals traded in their WWJD bracelets for MAGA hats? It would seem so. The 80 percent of white evangelicals who voted for Donald J. Trump for president of the United States in 2016 decided that overlooking or pooh-poohing or sometimes even applauding his attacks on minorities, women, judges, and yes, once even on the Pope, were fit attributes of one to run the most democratic country in the world. Candidate Trump said that he could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue in New York and shoot someone, and people would still vote for him. Those 63 million Americans who did vote for him didn’t realize that he was insulting them. He once even told a rally, the mass of red-hatted cheerers in front of him, that he preferred people that were not too smart. (This from a very stable genius.)
Not all of the 63 million voters were evangelicals and they were not all dumb. There were a goodly number of Hillary Clinton haters. But it is now three years into one of the biggest stains on the history of our country, and 70 percent of white evangelicals still approve of the job Trump is doing, even as he has made it his mission to erase every thing that President Obama did to make our country a safer, kinder nation.
On any given day, I reassess what makes me most angry about how he is abasing our land and making us the laughing stock of the world. He has made so many nasty, evil, stupid, crazy, narcissistic tweeter rants and cancellations of good policies that my mind cannot file them properly, because every time I think he cannot do anything worse, he does.
I have given up on the expected decency of members of Congress. The Republicans elected to uphold the Constitution have sold their souls to the devil in the Oval Office.
I now turn my anger (dismay is no longer an adequate adjective for how I feel) to our country’s enablers: people who call themselves Christians but ignore the teachings of Christ. “Suffer little children to come unto me, and forbid them not.” On our Southern border over 1,400 children remain separated from their families (and, most likely, their God). Our government, our lawmakers, our judges have done nothing to right this wrong. And evangelical Christians remain silent. Worse, evangelicals with a voice in politics or the administration spew justifications for Trump’s cruelties.
Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, an evangelical Christian, believes that Trump has a divine right to cage children, pal up with Putin, blackmail countries for political purposes, fill his family’s coffers with emolument payments and insult American heroes, dead and alive. Perry told Trump, “God uses imperfect people through history. King David wasn’t perfect. Saul wasn’t perfect. Solomon wasn’t perfect … And I said, ‘Mr. President, I know there are people who say that you say you were the chosen one.’ And said, ‘You were.’ I said, ‘If you are a believing Christian, you understand God’s plan for the people who rule and judge over us on this planet in our government.’ ”
I have two responses: That’s a crock, Rick. (Equating Trump with the Biblical Kings of the Old Testament?!?) And may I remind him and other Trump worshippers that the Constitution writers clearly made the wise decision to separate church and state. God did not write our Constitution. Though God-directed by Christian-Judeo values, it was left to the ably inspired minds of our young country’s founders to create a document for all Americans to embrace, honor and obey.
God is not directing Donald Trump’s mismanagement of our country. Donald Trump does not slip a WWJD bracelet over his little fingers to tweet his morning diatribes and say to himself, “What would Jesus do?” He certainly doesn’t skim through the Constitution as he drinks his Diet Coke to make sure his executive orders for the day will pass muster. No. He puts his MAGA hat on over his as yet undressed, unsprayed hairdo, turns on Fox News and during commercials picks a Democrat or a soldier or a woman or a dead Congressman to insult and belittle. Not what Jesus would do, but he believes he is the “chosen one,” as he declared himself to be to reporters this summer, so no matter. He does seem to be misunderstanding one of Jesus’ most important lessons, though. When someone criticizes him, “he punches back.” That’s not what the Golden Rule means, Donnie.
An argument that the more than 24 percent of adult Americans who consider themselves evangelical Christians make is that Jesus forgives our sins … he died on the cross for them, for heaven’s sake ... so they too can forgive whatever sins (even crimes) their dear leader commits. That’s what Jesus would do. But does that permit unfailing reverence for whatever Donald Trump does?
Mark Galli, the editor of Christianity Today, an evangelical publication, took to task his readers:
“To the many evangelicals who continue to support Mr. Trump in spite of his blackened moral record, we might say this: Remember who you are and whom you serve. Consider how your justification of Mr. Trump influences your witness to your Lord and Savior. Consider what an unbelieving world will say if you continue to brush off Mr. Trump’s immoral words and behavior in the cause of political expediency. If we don’t reverse course now, will anyone take anything we say about justice and righteousness with any seriousness for decades to come? Can we say with a straight face that abortion is a great evil that cannot be tolerated and, with the same straight face, say that the bent and broken character of our nation’s leader doesn’t really matter in the end?”
The evangelicals who voted for Trump have chosen to ignore Mr. Galli’s warning of a loss of their respected standing in America’s future. They believe Jesus will forgive Donald Trump’s sins. But must he not first atone for those sins?
Not in the halls of Congress, at least. The Republican senators of the United States, who are prepared to absolve him of his high crimes and misdemeanors, will free him to be a candidate for reelection. When voters go to the polls in 2020, will his evangelical base forgive him for whatever havoc he wreaks (or sins he commits) in the coming months and return him to his exalted position in the world? Or will they finally accept that their red hats are out of style and don their WWJD bracelets that remind them not to do what Trump does when they mark their ballots, but to do what Jesus would do? I can only pray.
Sandra Humphrey is a resident of Tomah.