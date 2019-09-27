Although our president shunned participating in climate change sessions at the G7 conference in Europe and at the General Assembly of the United Nations last week, as a prelude to the importance world leaders at the General Assembly considered the dangers by putting it at the top of the gatherers’ agenda, over four million people around the world marched in major and minor cities (over 250,000 protested in New York) to bring global awareness of the need to address climate change for the preservation of our planet.
Monroe County, Wisconsin, did not hold marches. But the County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on a resolution to support the 16 members of the newly formed climate change task force. Yay!
The task force has defined at least seven goals, plans and actions to work on. Here are just a couple of problems that they are addressing that should be applauded by everyone who loves the beauty and value of our air, water and public and private land. Topping the task force’s priorities is to set up “weather stations and warning systems in real time by coordinating with emergency management and the national weather service.” Further down on their list but one that I deem very important is “to protect people, property from poor land use decisions.” (Sand fracking?)
The task force is made up of experts and officials in the diverse areas that make up climate change issues: a fishery biologist, a DNR program and policy agent, a sanitation and zoning administrator, the UWEX agriculture agent and several township supervisors, to name just a few.
Congratulations to the Climate Change Task Force and to the Monroe County Board of Supervisors for recognizing the urgent need to protect our small part of the planet from the immediate and future dangers of climate change.
Sandra Humphrey
Tomah
