Sandra Humphrey: COVID-19 and the raging Tweeter-in-chief

When one reaches a certain age, the balance of life can be measured, not in decades, but years … sometimes able to be counted on the fingers of one hand. When a pandemic takes over the world with edicts to “shelter in place,” practice “social distancing” and “stay at home,” those last years become not as fatal as a bout with COVID-19 can be, but still a “loss of life.”
While I am feeling sorry for myself because my once-filled days of club meetings, church services, wellness visits with my doctor and volunteering as a master gardener (yes, even the gardening work has been deemed too dangerous by UW-Madison), my heart breaks for families who cannot be with loved ones at their final moments … and celebrations of those peoples’ lives are limited to 10 attendees. I am saddened by the milestones in young and old people’s lives that will now not be part of a family’s fond memories. (Close to home, my grandson’s college graduation has been canceled, and his ceremonial induction into the United States Marine Corps as a 2nd Lieutenant is off-limits to his family.)
How did our country become the third highest in the world to be besieged by this novel coronavirus? How many lives might have been saved if our president had listened to the scientists, instead of calling it a Democratic “hoax,” as he held nine campaign rallies between Jan. 9 and Feb. 28 and golfed six times between Jan. 18 and March 8. (For his golf-bag carrying caddy in the Senate, Lindsey Graham and leader Mitch McConnell, to blame the impeachment of Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress as the cause of the belated attention to the crisis, defies the evidence. I direct doubters to the Tweeter-in-Chief’s twitter storms.) If Trump had been convicted instead of acquitted by his Senate sycophants, we might today have a lower number of deaths than the 37,000-plus (and still counting) that have been recorded so far.
But today, again ignoring what epidemiologists at distinguished schools of medicine are predicting … that our country will not be free of the virus until a vaccine has been developed and approved, which could take until 2022 … the president, as candidate, is trying to salvage his now very slim chances of being reelected by opening up the country so his recession-sized unemployment numbers go down and the stock market becomes stable.
He has stated bluntly and repeatedly that he can do anything he wants. “The President has total authority.” But in the latest backtracking of his pronouncements, he now is letting the governors “call the shots” regarding easing mitigation rules, leaving them to take the blame if and when there is a resurging loss of life. (I am counting on the compassion and good sense of our governors, Democrat and Republican, to keep all citizens’ good health and lives the priority to guide their decisions.)
What will it take for responsible leaders to admit that we have a very dangerous man running our country? Donald Trump is threatening to adjourn Congress so that he can install his toadies without advice and consent approval. He is trying to put the World Health Organization out of business, as he blames them for the late recognition of the severity of Covid-19, rewriting history of his lauding the WHO. He has refused to provide economic relief to the US Postal Service (yes!) because this vote-by-mail president wants to do away with mail-in ballots. He hates Amazon and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos because Bezos has more money and lets opinion writers at his paper condemn the president’s unpresidential actions and illegal edicts.
The vice-president, who even as he stands next to the president at the rally-type press conferences and praises his boss’s leadership, should be calling a meeting of the cabinet secretaries and deciding to invoke the 25th Amendment, to save our country from the president’s narcissistic, ego-maniacal destruction of our democracy.
Alas, VP Pence is consistent in his praise of his boss … he actually gives him credit for doing an “incredible” job of leading our country through this health and economic crisis.
So, what can I, as a concerned citizen, do to stop this very sick, stark-naked “wanna be” emperor if the dribbling, raving old man is not led off the press conference podium soon by a sympathetic Dr. Birx as the TV feed goes blank before a CNN public service announcement is broadcast to encourage viewers to “stay at home” and “shelter in place,” and he remains in the office of the Presidency? I will campaign tirelessly and vote enthusiastically for Joe Biden in November. (I may have to vote by mail.) Hopefully, I will have survived the pandemic that may still be ravaging our country and will have a democracy to defend, as I live out my remaining few years on this earth.
Sandra Humphrey is a resident of Tomah.
