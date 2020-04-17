Sandra Humphrey: COVID-19 and the raging Tweeter-in-chief

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When one reaches a certain age, the balance of life can be measured, not in decades, but years … sometimes able to be counted on the fingers of one hand. When a pandemic takes over the world with edicts to “shelter in place,” practice “social distancing” and “stay at home,” those last years become not as fatal as a bout with COVID-19 can be, but still a “loss of life.”

While I am feeling sorry for myself because my once-filled days of club meetings, church services, wellness visits with my doctor and volunteering as a master gardener (yes, even the gardening work has been deemed too dangerous by UW-Madison), my heart breaks for families who cannot be with loved ones at their final moments … and celebrations of those peoples’ lives are limited to 10 attendees. I am saddened by the milestones in young and old people’s lives that will now not be part of a family’s fond memories. (Close to home, my grandson’s college graduation has been canceled, and his ceremonial induction into the United States Marine Corps as a 2nd Lieutenant is off-limits to his family.)