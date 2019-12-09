Sandra Humphrey: Positive local response to climate change

As a member of the newly formed POWER (Protecting Our Water and Environmental Resources) advocacy group, but also as a concerned citizen addressing the serious and urgent need to confront the climate change crisis bearing down on Monroe County, I was very pleased about the success of POWER’s first community forum held in Sparta on Nov. 16. Between 70 and 80 area residents attended the event, which featured a panel of leaders involved in advancing solutions to air, water and other environmental dangers.
The panel included Sparta High School senior Kristin Clark, a member of the school’s Earth Club, who talked about their “food scraps into soil” recycling program; Department of Natural Resources ground water expert Dan Hensel; Wisconsin Conservation Voters organizer Kate Beaton; and Ron Luethe, a member of the recently chartered Monroe County Climate Change Task Force.
As a committed member of the task force, there was no doubt in Mr. Luethe’s mind, as he addressed the audience, that climate change is a real problem. He spoke of some of the issues the task force is tackling, including changing farming and environmental practices.
Our county is fortunate to have Ron Luethe on the task force, which is committed to doing something about the climate crisis facing us. So kudos to Mr. Luethe and the other panelists for presenting valuable and relevant information to the first public forum of POWER.
Sandra Humphrey,
Tomah