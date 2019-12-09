Sandra Humphrey: Positive local response to climate change

As a member of the newly formed POWER (Protecting Our Water and Environmental Resources) advocacy group, but also as a concerned citizen addressing the serious and urgent need to confront the climate change crisis bearing down on Monroe County, I was very pleased about the success of POWER’s first community forum held in Sparta on Nov. 16. Between 70 and 80 area residents attended the event, which featured a panel of leaders involved in advancing solutions to air, water and other environmental dangers.

The panel included Sparta High School senior Kristin Clark, a member of the school’s Earth Club, who talked about their “food scraps into soil” recycling program; Department of Natural Resources ground water expert Dan Hensel; Wisconsin Conservation Voters organizer Kate Beaton; and Ron Luethe, a member of the recently chartered Monroe County Climate Change Task Force.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a committed member of the task force, there was no doubt in Mr. Luethe’s mind, as he addressed the audience, that climate change is a real problem. He spoke of some of the issues the task force is tackling, including changing farming and environmental practices.