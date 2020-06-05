Sandra Humphrey: Standing up to a narcissist president

We, as citizens of a democracy, have to be appalled that our president believes he has the supreme right to ignore, change and break laws enacted by the representatives of the people. We have to be appalled that his constant tweeting about “FAKE NEWS” and “enemy of the people” rants to denigrate the watchdog role of the press, one that is important to a functioning democracy, has police officers shooting rubber pellets at the media and arresting them. We have to be appalled that our democratically elected president claims to be best friends with the autocrats and dictators of the world: Vladimir Putin, Kim Jung Un, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Recep Erdogan of Turkey, all known for repressing, even killing their own people … accepting their denials of human rights violations over his own intelligence force. And yes, we have to be appalled that throughout the worst weekend of protests and rioting over the death of George Floyd since the 1960s, our “Consoler-in-Chief” remained silent.