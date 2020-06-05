Sandra Humphrey: Standing up to a narcissist president

What title best describes Donald J. Trump? Whiner-in-Chief, Liar-in-Chief, Narcissist-in-Chief, Racist-in-Chief?
He IS a whiner. About how the coronavirus has defined him as inept, refusing to confront a pandemic that has already taken over 106,000 American lives, he whines, “This is so unfair to me! Everything was going great. We were cruising to reelection!”
He IS a liar. The Washington Post has documented over 19,000 lies (many repeated) since he became the 45th president of the United States. He repeatedly claims that he caused “the best economy in the history of the world.” Most recently: “Mail ballots are a very dangerous thing for this country because they’re cheaters. They go and collect them. They’re fraudulent in many cases.” Not true, says Ari Berman, a leading expert on voting rights. “This is a flat-out lie from the President. We have tons of data on the prevalence of voter fraud in this country, and it’s a very small problem.”
He IS a narcissist. Some of the traits of narcissists?
1. Jealous and very competitive. Example: Largest inaugural crowd in history. (That also fits “liar-in-chief” category.) Undoing everything Obama did to make our country better.
2. Not empathetic. Example: Painful to Lori Klasutis’ family so many years after her accidental death, Trump accuses cable news host Joe Scarborough of murder. (Again, file this also under liar-in-chief category.)
3. Gets pleasure from putting others down. Examples: “John McCain’s not a hero.” “Hillary Clinton is a ‘skank.’” About Nancy Pelosi: “She’s a mess, crazy.”
4. Obsessed with power. Examples: Threatened North Korea with “fire and fury like the world has never seen’ (before he fell in love with Kim Jung Un); Deployed American troops to our southern border to “shoot (immigrants) in the legs” if they tried to enter the United States; and “Then I have an Article 2, where I have the right to do whatever I want as president.”
5. Brags about superior self-worth: “I’m an extremely stable genius,” “I have the world’s greatest memory,” “No one reads the Bible more than me,” and last, but definitely not least, “I am the least racist person there is.”
And here is where we find ourselves today. Amid the worst pandemic our country has seen in over 100 years, with over 40 million Americans out of work, Donald Trump has turned the peaceful protesters of the death of a black man in Minneapolis by a police officer using deadly force to subdue, into a rallying cry to arms for his MAGA mobs.
Now, while much (most, really) of what the president says falls under the auspices of idle threats (wipe Iran off the map?!?), his racist pronouncements validate labeling him as a racist: “When the looting starts, the shooting starts.” So yes, Donald Trump IS a racist. Racism makes a mockery of democracy, defined as government by the people (all the people). And overt racism by our president invites some citizens to embrace it, condone it and tolerate it.
We, as citizens of a democracy, have to be appalled that our president believes he has the supreme right to ignore, change and break laws enacted by the representatives of the people. We have to be appalled that his constant tweeting about “FAKE NEWS” and “enemy of the people” rants to denigrate the watchdog role of the press, one that is important to a functioning democracy, has police officers shooting rubber pellets at the media and arresting them. We have to be appalled that our democratically elected president claims to be best friends with the autocrats and dictators of the world: Vladimir Putin, Kim Jung Un, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Recep Erdogan of Turkey, all known for repressing, even killing their own people … accepting their denials of human rights violations over his own intelligence force. And yes, we have to be appalled that throughout the worst weekend of protests and rioting over the death of George Floyd since the 1960s, our “Consoler-in-Chief” remained silent.
But what can we, as appalled Americans, do to stem the tide of racism? What can we do to out-shout the person with the loudest voice in America? We can blame the Republican leaders in Washington and around the country for doing nothing to control a clearly mentally ill president. But that is not enough.
The new minister of our church has been conducting services on Facebook and YouTube because of the coronavirus restrictions. His sermon on Sunday was poignant and very personal because he grew up in Minneapolis, where George Floyd died last Monday. He implored us to do more than silently accept these troubling times. He encouraged us to speak truth to power, for the powerless.
Originated by the Society of Friends (Quakers) in 1955, “Speaking truth to power is a non-violent political tactic, employed by dissidents against the received wisdom or propaganda of governments they regard as oppressive, authoritarian or an ideocracy.” And the Grammarian website defines it thus: “The phrase speak truth to power carries a connotation of bravery, of risking either the status quo, one’s reputation or livelihood, or the wrath of the person one is confronting.”
Did Pastor Bryan ask us to join protesters in Minneapolis and other cities? No. He asked us to carry in our hearts the love for all mankind that Jesus did. And perhaps to reject complacency and risk our own well-being to further the goal of racial equality.
Many of us are taught by our religion to obey the Second Commandment: “Love your neighbor as yourself.” All of us, as appalled Americans, are morally bound to speak truth to power, calling out the president for using racism to make a mockery of democracy.
Sandra Humphrey is a resident of Tomah.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!