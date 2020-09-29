Sandra Humphrey: Trump's court pick and your health care

I have always considered judges to be the good guys, right up there with police officers. Even as the police protect our lives and property, so too do judges protect the inalienable rights of all citizens: rich or poor, black or white, red or blue. That’s why Lady Justice is depicted with a blindfold over her eyes. But has she been peeking out from under it lately?

There has been a hue and cry from some in states that hold elections of local judges to abolish that system. Critics feel that elections make a judgeship a political position and thus can render the winning judge partial and unable to administer the law with a blind eye. I might agree with that premise until I consider that Supreme Court justices are “elected” by many fewer voters than ordinary citizens.

When a president nominates a candidate to the highest court in the land, his choice goes to the Senate for advice and consent. Depending on the party in the majority of “the World’s Greatest Deliberative Body,” the confirmation process can be a slam dunk or a very messy affair. It will definitely be ruled by politics. Even as the minority party agrees that the President has a right to have his nominee appointed, if it believes that that nominee does not hold judicial or social opinions acceptable to it, a long nomination process ensues and the country either has a new Supreme Court justice named Clarence Thomas, or does not have one named Robert Bork. Imagine if the Senate is divided equally, in body and in conviction: 50 Republican senators and 50 Democratic senators. When the vote is taken, if it finally gets to the floor of the Senate after a failed filibuster, the president of the Senate, the Vice President of the United States, casts the deciding vote. So, in effect, the fate of the nominee rests in the hands of one person.