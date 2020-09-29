Sandra Humphrey: Trump's court pick and your health care

With less than six weeks before the most important presidential election of my lifetime, our country is suffering the consequences of an ill-managed pandemic that has already killed over 200,000 Americans and is seeing a surge of cases in our state of Wisconsin as I write today.
The death of Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg has allowed the Republican-majority Senate to ignore the wishes of the “American people” to allow the president to nominate a justice to the highest court in an election year (its reasoning in 2016), and plans to ram through before Nov. 3 a judge to Donald Trump’s liking, who will possibly, with the five sitting conservative justices, rule the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) unconstitutional and take away insurance coverage for more than 20 million Americans, with no election-year promised replacement.
The ACA has been in the courts for years, since it was enacted in 2010. I wrote an opinion piece back then about the way we, as citizens, elect lower and upper court judges. (Wisconsinites voted Judge Jill Karofsky to our State Supreme Court, changing the make-up of a five-two conservative/liberal bench to a four/three one.)
Much has happened since then. The court now, with the latest addition, will have five confirmed conservative justices, with Chief Justice John Roberts sometimes replacing Anthony Kennedy, who retired in 2018, as a “swing vote.” But much of what I believed then remains true and can bear repeating.
From the March 10, 2011, Tomah Journal:
Lady Justice: Has Her Blindfold Slipped?
Lady Justice has recovered her eyesight. And she is a Republican...no, a Democrat. Her political affiliation, according to reporters writing political columns, is why two judges upheld the Obamacare health law and two declared all or part of it unconstitutional, because two of the judges sitting on a federal court bench were appointed by Republican presidents and two by a Democratic president. One columnist actually said that the only way one should view judicial opinions on this matter justly is if a Democratic-appointed judge were to rule against the law and a Republican-appointed judge were to rule in favor of it. Huh?!? Another one has stated unequivocally (and perhaps correctly) that the constitutionality of the law will be decided ultimately by a five-four vote of the U. S. Supreme Court. One would expect that if the constitutionality of the law is the issue, why wouldn’t all nine justices come to the same conclusion? I guess because man, not God, elevated them to their life-time positions.
One opinionator thinks it is good when justices come down out of their ivory tower and mingle with society. Noah Feldman, a professor at Harvard Law School, in a New York Times op-ed article entitled, “Sometimes, Justice Can Play Politics,” wrote, “It is absurd for conservatives to criticize the cosmopolitan forums where judges from around the world compare notes. And it is absurd for liberals to criticize the conservative justices for associating with people who share or reinforce their views. The justices are human — and the more we let them be human, the better job they will do.” Perhaps. He also is of the opinion that, in the 1997 Clinton V. Jones case that was decided unanimously, the court was incorrect. All nine justices got it wrong!
I have always considered judges to be the good guys, right up there with police officers. Even as the police protect our lives and property, so too do judges protect the inalienable rights of all citizens: rich or poor, black or white, red or blue. That’s why Lady Justice is depicted with a blindfold over her eyes. But has she been peeking out from under it lately?
There has been a hue and cry from some in states that hold elections of local judges to abolish that system. Critics feel that elections make a judgeship a political position and thus can render the winning judge partial and unable to administer the law with a blind eye. I might agree with that premise until I consider that Supreme Court justices are “elected” by many fewer voters than ordinary citizens.
When a president nominates a candidate to the highest court in the land, his choice goes to the Senate for advice and consent. Depending on the party in the majority of “the World’s Greatest Deliberative Body,” the confirmation process can be a slam dunk or a very messy affair. It will definitely be ruled by politics. Even as the minority party agrees that the President has a right to have his nominee appointed, if it believes that that nominee does not hold judicial or social opinions acceptable to it, a long nomination process ensues and the country either has a new Supreme Court justice named Clarence Thomas, or does not have one named Robert Bork. Imagine if the Senate is divided equally, in body and in conviction: 50 Republican senators and 50 Democratic senators. When the vote is taken, if it finally gets to the floor of the Senate after a failed filibuster, the president of the Senate, the Vice President of the United States, casts the deciding vote. So, in effect, the fate of the nominee rests in the hands of one person.
Even as that obviously political event occurs, so too, when laws come before the U. S. Supreme Court, decisions are sometimes in the hands of one justice. Articles have been written about the role Justice Anthony Kennedy, the court’s “swing voter” will play in the Obamacare law. Its fate may be in his hands alone. The court now has four conservative (read Republican) and four liberal (read Democrat) judges. And then there’s Mr. Kennedy, who, I guess, is a centrist (read Independent).
As for the future of the health care law, it may suffer a deadly blow before it reaches the Supreme Court. Suppose a Republican president is elected in 2012 and decides that Obamacare is unconstitutional. Will his attorney general refuse to defend it before the Supreme Court? President Obama and his justice department have recently decided that the Defense of Marriage Act is unconstitutional, and so will not defend it, though the justice department is charged with defending the laws of the land. Do we need nine final judicial arbiters, if a president can decide the constitutionality of a law?
As for Lady Justice, has her reputation been tarnished by justices who have not always turned a blind eye? Or are justices, on either side of a case, using not just their judicial training and experience, but their firm convictions of what constitutes true justice, to render their opinions. I still have faith in our Supreme Court to uphold the Constitution of the United States, whether unanimously or by the decision of one justice.
(The score for Obamacare in the lower courts has changed since I started this piece. It is now three to two, in favor of Democrat-appointed judges’ rulings.)
Sandra Humphrey is a resident of Tomah.
