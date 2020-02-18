You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sharon Nelson: Thank you for not selling kids tobacco
0 comments

Sharon Nelson: Thank you for not selling kids tobacco

{{featured_button_text}}

The sweet season of Valentine’s Day is on everyone’s mind this time of year — desserts, candy, mint and chocolate. With the current tobacco trends, youth are enjoying these sweet flavors year-round in the form of many tobacco products. According to the 2019 results of the National Youth Tobacco Survey, about one in three high school students in the U.S. are current tobacco product users. Among those youth that use tobacco products, 70% report that they use a flavored product.

Preventing youth access to tobacco products is the first step in decreasing the number of youth that are becoming addicted to nicotine. This starts with local retailers being consistent and checking IDs when selling tobacco products.

The Wisconsin WINS program wants to thank our local clerks for taking the time to check youth IDs for all tobacco products no matter how sweet the flavor.

Retailers that sell tobacco products can get ready for the new year by visiting WITobaccoCheck.org, where you can access a free retailer training for all employees to learn how not to sell tobacco to minors.

Thank your clerk today for checking ID’s and helping Wisconsin youth stay tobacco-free.

Sharon Nelson, RN,

Monroe County County health director

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News