Who’s the most socialist member of the Democratic party?
Bernie Sanders? Elizabeth Warren? Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez? Maxine Waters?
Nope. The award goes to Minnesota U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson.
Peterson might seem like a curious choice. He represents a rural Congressional district that voted 62 percent for President Donald Trump (no other Democrat represents a district higher than 55), and he’s generally considered the most conservative Democrat in the House of Representatives.
But then Peterson started talking farm policy. During a joint town hall in Melrose, Minnesota, conducted with Republican Rep. Tom Emmer, Peterson gushed over the benefits dairy farmers will receive from the farm bill signed by our supposedly non-socialist president.
“I would guess in two years, when people see how this works, we’re going to get criticized for putting in a program that’s too good because you literally will not be able to lose money under this program,” Peterson said.
If Emmer had any objections to Peterson’s celebration of socialized agriculture, he kept them to himself. Instead, he complained about the newer members of Congress who don’t understand anything about farming and are “saying outrageous things, and they’re being completely ignorant on some of these issues.”
Maybe they’re not socialists.
Foxconn on the run
And then there’s the former socialist governor of Wisconsin, Scott Walker. He was elected as a Republican, but his Foxconn deal is probably the most socialist thing Wisconsin has ever done.
The $4 billion Foxconn agreement has been framed as another corporate subsidy, albeit with lots more zeroes at the end. But this one is different than, say, Amazon, an already-profitable company deciding which community it can most lucratively shake down. It makes money whether its headquarters are located in Queens or Jersey City.
Foxconn is different. Last fall, I asked then-Department of Administration secretary Ellen Nowak whether the Foxconn’s Racine County project would be viable without taxpayer help. It seemed like nobody had asked her that question before. She said I’d have to ask the people at Foxconn.
The answer is now very clear. The project isn’t viable without Wisconsin taxpayers back-filling Foxconn’s payroll, and it may not be viable even with taxpayer help. That makes Foxconn in Wisconsin the ultimate form of socialism − something that wouldn’t exist in Wisconsin or anywhere else in the United States without the un-invisible hand of government.
Maybe this all works out for Wisconsin, and 13,000 good-paying jobs will vindicate the cause of massive government interventionism. But Wisconsin Republicans, especially Walker, have forfeited their right to use the epithet of socialism against anyone else for the rest of their lives.
Legacy vs. blame
After Foxconn blabbed that its Wisconsin project might not make economic sense, there was a significant difference between how Walker and Republicans in the state legislature reacted. Walker tweeted: “Foxconn earns state tax credits based on actual investment and job creation. No jobs/investment? No credits. Period.”
At the state Capitol, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Burlington, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, couldn’t wait to blame Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who had been in office less than a month. They said they “don’t blame Foxconn for altering plans” and that the company is reacting to a “wave of economic uncertainty that the new governor has brought with his administration.”
Walker sounds like someone who’s personally invested in the Foxconn project and is aware that its fate will define his legacy as governor.
Vos and Fitzgerald sound like two people who wouldn’t mind Foxconn taking a bullet if they can place the smoking gun in Evers’ hands.
Taxing for fun and sport
Warren and Ocasio-Cortez have introduced tax plans that leave me scratching my head. Warrens wants to institute a wealth tax on Americans with more than $50 million in assets, while Ocasio-Cortez wants a 70 percent tax rate on income above $10 million.
What’s notable about the plans is that they aren’t paired with specific plans with how to spend the revenue. They seem to be motivated by the idea that the rich simply have too much money. Says Warren: “An extreme concentration of wealth means an extreme concentration of economic and political power. Although many policies can help address it, progressive income taxation is the fairest and most potent of them all.”
Raising taxes on the affluent will be necessary to maintain the solvency of Social Security and Medicare, make the Affordable Care Act more accessible to middle-class families, rebuild infrastructure and reduce the federal deficit. It’s an idea most Americans support. But that’s different than taxing people just for the heck of it. As long as we can fund the popular parts of the federal government, which account for nearly all of it, I’m cool with people who have a lot more money than me.
Socialism defined
Question: Why is Medicare for people over 65 politically unassailable, but Medicare for anyone under 65 (“Medicare for All”) is condemned as radical socialism?
Answer: Socialism is defined by the socio-economic status of the beneficiary, not the method of wealth transfer.
The president
in his own words
“Be nice if Spike Lee could read his notes, or better yet not have to use notes at all, when doing his racist hit on your President, who has done more for African Americans (Criminal Justice Reform, Lowest Unemployment numbers in History, Tax Cuts,etc.) than almost any other Pres!”
Boy, I miss William Howard Taft.
