The Democrats won the culture war.
It's strange to type those six words into my computer, but the Democratic party claimed a culture war victory when voters went to the polls last November.
That has never happened before, at least in my lifetime. Since Ronald Reagan, Republicans have brilliantly leveraged cultural issues − patriotism, guns, flag burning, feminism, homosexuality, the Pledge of Allegiance − into electoral success even as the masses agreed with the Democrats on bread-and-butter issues like Social Security, Medicare, minimum wage, campaign finance and taxing the rich. Republican strategists were fond of saying "symbols matter," and they understood that better than the Democrats.
Then came Donald Trump.
President Trump is a cultural phenomenon. For the first time in American history, a president has raised the question of what defines a normal human being. Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama, for example, may have differed ideologically, but they shared a basic set of public norms: Speak like an adult, refrain from name-calling and display basic levels of knowledge, honesty, humility and self-awareness.
Contrast with Trump, who:
- Says he “won perhaps the greatest election of all time” despite losing the popular vote by over two percentage points.
- Airs personal grievances while addressing graduates of the Coast Guard Academy.
- Falsely tells military personnel in Iraq he gave them their first raise in 10 years.
- Calls women "horseface" and "Pocahantas."
- Brags about grabbing women by their genitals.
Such is the culture divide in 2019. It is, broadly speaking, between those who condone the president's behavior and those who don't. The latter outnumber the former, and it has nothing to do with the media or political genius of the Democratic party. Trump speaks, the public recoils ... and Nancy Pelosi is again Speaker of the House.
No hard feelings
Scott Walker ran a terrific campaign for governor last fall. Really. He smartly targeted rural voters who support their local public schools, side-stepped the culture war and ran crisp, optimistic television commercials (no handguns) ... which proves a candidate can do almost everything right and still lose. Donald Trump has made the Republican brand toxic, and that was just enough to elevate Tony Evers to the governor's chair.
Walker says he plans to travel the country to promote conservative principles and support Trump's re-election. What a swell guy to not hold a grudge against the man most responsible for his defeat.
Redistricting mirage
Memo to Wisconsin Democrats: Before getting excited about redistricting reform, check out fivethirtyeight.com's The Atlas of Redistricting. It contains sobering data about what "fair" redistricting can't accomplish for Democrats.
The atlas, which is limited to Congressional districts but probably applies to the state legislature, creates seven different redistricting scenarios − and they all show how political geography works in favor of Republicans. For example, there's the Democratic gerrymander that splits Madison three ways and Milwaukee two ways. The result is five safe Democratic seats, two safe Republican seats and one competitive seat. The existing − and less extreme − Republican gerrymander produces a mirror image − five safe Republicans, two safe Democrats and one competitive seat.
What about "make districts compact while following county borders?" Four Republicans, two Democrats and two competitive (but Republican leaning) seats − not much different than what exists now.
The one designed to "promote highly competitive elections" is also the biggest eyesore. It splits Milwaukee, connects Platteville with Lake Winnebago and keeps one district contiguous be paddling across Green Bay. And while it produces six competitive districts, four have a Republican advantage.
The reality: Democratic voters are concentrated, and Republican voters are more diffused. It's a problem for Democrats that redistricting can't solve.
Voter trust
Speaking of gerrymandering, Democrat Tammy Baldwin won 19 districts represented by Assembly Republicans during her successful re-election campaign for U.S. Senate. That means she won 53 districts, enough for a Democratic majority.
Translation: Voters trust Democrats more at the federal level than at the state level. Something for legislative Democrats to ponder as they enter their ninth year in the minority.
The president, in his own words
The president of the United States posted the following on Twitter Jan. 1.
“General” McChrystal got fired like a dog by Obama. Last assignment a total bust. Known for big, dumb mouth. Hillary lover!"
Boy, I miss Dwight Eisenhower.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
