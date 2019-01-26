In constitutional law classes, Tinker v. Des Moines Independent Community School District is the equivalent of Romeo and Juliet in high school literature. Both are iconic and relatively accessible pieces of work for students new to the genre.
In Tinker, the plaintiff was 13-year-old Mary Beth Tinker, who wore a black armband to school in protest of the Vietnam War. The court, by a 7-2 vote, said the girl had a constitutional right to wear the armband and that public school students do not "shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the schoolhouse gate."
Tinker was decided in 1969. Fast forward 49 years, and the case suddenly seems relevant close to home.
Last week, the Tomah School Board heard a debate whether a student who wears the Confederate flag is Tomah's version of Mary Beth Tinker. The initial answer seems to be "no," and the board seems prepared to ratify a ban on the Stars and Bars at its next meeting.
Is that consistent with the First Amendment? Or consistent with Tinker? School officials take refuge in the court's disclaimer that they have latitude to ban a symbol if it's disruptive − latitude the court appeared to expand in Morse v. Frederick − but that opens the door to content-based discrimination the First Amendment clearly forbids. If a student is passively displaying a symbol, it can only be disruptiveif someone responds. That in effect, gives the responder veto power of what symbols can and can't be worn. What if a group of students had claimed Tinker's armband offended their sense of patriotism and raised a ruckus? Would Tinker have been decided differently?
My own prejudices tell me there's a huge distinction between someone protesting the Vietnam War and someone celebrating the Confederate States of America. From a constitutional standpoint, the distinction appears to be zero.
Believe the designer
Of course, there's the separate (and I emphasize separate) question of whether the Confederate flag is a "symbol of bigotry, racism and discrimination."
The answer depends on whether you believe:
a) Facebook posters who insist that the Civil War wasn't about slavery and the flag is simply an expression of Southern pride, or
b) William Tappan Thompson, the flag's designer, who described it as "the white man's flag" and wrote: "As a national emblem, it is significant of our higher cause, the cause of a superior race, and a higher civilization contending against ignorance, infidelity, and barbarism. Another merit in the new flag is, that it bears no resemblance to the now infamous banner of the Yankee vandals."
I'm putting my money on "b."
Genius of high finance
Government shutdowns generally vindicate the necessity of government services, which is why Republicans always seem to lose these fights. But here at home, it exposed how the federal government can, in some instances, be ridiculously complex and overstaffed. How else to explain the existence of "bond anticipation notes?"
The new Tomah Health facility is funded in large part by a $35 million loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (no, they won't be milking cows in the new hospital). Even if you get past the potential conservative objection to the federal government asking urban and suburban taxpayers to subsidize a loan rate for a rural hospital, the structure of the loan is still mind-boggling. I assumed that USDA simply lent the money and gave the hospital immediate access to the funds.
Tells you how much I know about the federal government. The USDA doesn't deliver the $35 million until the end of the project. To bridge the gap, the hospital took out bond anticipation notes because ... well ... why allow the hospital to take out just one loan when they can assume an overlapping second one? And since USDA doesn't deliver the funds until completion, a USDA employee has to approve payments to contractors and other expenses. The financing contraption proved less than reliable during the government shutdown, when nobody from USDA could sign off on the bills.
I suppose the system works well for certain USDA employees and those who issue bond anticipation notes − or maybe I'm just ignorant about the realities of high finance − but my gut tells me there must be a better way for the federal government to loan money to a hospital.
The president, in his own words
If Elizabeth Warren, often referred to by me as Pocahontas, did this commercial from Bighorn or Wounded Knee instead of her kitchen, with her husband dressed in full Indian garb, it would have been a smash!
Boy, I miss Calvin Coolidge.
Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal.
