To the residents of Tomah City Council District 8:
I would sincerely like to express my thanks for the votes of confidence in my abilities and commitment to the welfare of our district and the city of Tomah. Your vote counted and your concerns were heard.
The Tomah City Council has a responsibility for all aspects that make our city run and give us the best quality of life.
I hope to vote for safety-conscious decisions, for responsible and thoughtful spending and to ensure that the necessary services are available. Again, thank you for your support.
Susan Rowan Holme,
Tomah
