Terry Taft: Pass law to boost biofuels industry

Times have been tough for the biofuels industry for a while now. Ongoing trade wars, dropping prices and demand destroyed by the EPA’s misuse of special refinery exemptions have all taken a toll. COVID-19 has brought that pain to new levels, and what we’re now seeing play out is unprecedented.

Our biofuels industry supports roughly 29,000 families in Wisconsin. From farms to local ethanol plants, the jobs and economic activity that these businesses generate help fuel growth. Unfortunately, all of that is now at risk given the fallout from coronavirus. We need our leaders in Washington to fight to ensure rural priorities don’t get lost in the shuffle while Congress debates relief efforts.

The House of Representatives crafted legislation that would provide desperately needed assistance to the biofuel community, which is welcome news after Washington ignored the industry in an earlier package. The pressing question now is whether the Senate will act to keep people working. Swift action could help ease the pain and increase our chances of success when we start rebuilding the rural economy.

Terry Taft,

Necedah

