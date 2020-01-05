THE SCHOOL BELL BY CINDY ZAHRTE: Accountability in funding for education

Tomah’s public charter school − the Tomah Area Montessori School (TAMS) − is an instrumentality of our public school district, so it is subject to the same accountability and transparency to which our school district is held. However, that is not the case for other private charter schools in the state of Wisconsin. As stated in the Asleep at the Wheel report. “Two hundred eighty-nine grants were given to open or expand charter schools in Wisconsin from the federal charter schools program between 2006-2014. At this time, at least 132 (46%) of those charter schools are now closed or never opened at all. In total, over $48,621,668 was awarded to Wisconsin charter schools during those years that either never opened or shut down.”