As the 2019-20 school year begins, it seems like an appropriate time to share with our community the principles which guide the work we are doing in the Tomah Area School District on a daily basis. The members of the Board of Education spent time last year reviewing our strategic plan and prioritizing how we will work to educate the children of our community.
Mission: High quality student learning, every child, every day. We are committed to providing the best education possible to our students each day. We accept that not all children are in the same place in their understanding and skills. We recognize that differentiated opportunities must be provided in classrooms in order for us to meet each student where he/she is at and take each to the next level of achievement. We belief that ALL children can learn.
Vision: We will provide excellent academics and co-curriculars that develop life-long learning skills for all students preparing them for our community and world-wide experiences. While the focus of coursework in our schools is student academic achievement, the co-curricular opportunities that are provided to students (athletics, show choir, Student Council, marching band, musicals, etc…) provide equally important skill-building opportunities. The development of leadership skills, teamwork, and time management skills obviously complement and enhance the work done by students academically. We also recognize that we are preparing our students not just to be successful in our community, but wherever they may venture. Whether they seek to be a citizen of the world and work abroad, move to another state or remain in Tomah, our students will have the skills necessary to allow them to participate fully in the community in which they live.
Values: Our values reflect the ways in which we will work with one another and with our stakeholders- students, parents, and community members. They reflect our commitment to providing a quality educational program to all who seek services through the Tomah Area School District. They are:
- INNOVATION. We are committed to continuous improvement by seeking innovative methods, strategies and programs to meet the needs of our 21st century learners and prepare them for their future.
- INTEGRITY. We are committed to fostering open, honest, and transparent communication between all school staff and with students, parents, and community members. We will promote an environment of compassion and understanding in order to demonstrate equity and fairness for each individual and to build trust within and outside of our schools.
- RESPECT. We are committed to building respect by assuming positive intent in the ideas and suggestions presented by others and by recognizing the inherent value of each person. All members of our school community will be held to high expectations and we will provide supportive practices and policies which demonstrate our belief that ALL students can learn.
- PASSION. We are committed to the value of public education and the important learning which occurs in our schools each and every day. We will demonstrate enthusiasm in pursuing the work we do and perseverance in turning challenges into opportunities. We will strive to inspire each other and our students to pursue excellence in all endeavors.
- LEADERSHIP. We are committed to building leadership at all levels through collaborative teamwork, partnerships with all stakeholders in the community, and accountability for individual and collective actions and decisions.
We are looking forward to a productive and successful school year! We take seriously our work and understand how our efforts do shape the success of our students and our community!
If you have any questions or comments about the information and opinions expressed in this edition of The School Bell, please contact Cindy Zahrte, district administrator, at cindyzahrte@tomah.education or 374-7002.
