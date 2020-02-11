THE SCHOOL BELL by CINDY ZAHRTE: The Pledge, prayer and urban legends

Have you heard the term urban legend? How about fake news? Both of these terms refer to inaccurate information which has made its way into the mainstream culture typically through the internet or Facebook. Let’s examine two inaccuracies in regard to public education.

Urban Legend #1: The Pledge of Allegiance is no longer said in public schools. The reality is that Wisconsin State Statute 118.06 requires every school board to display the U.S. flag and to offer recitation of the Pledge or singing of the National Anthem each day. Here is the actual language:

(1) Every school board and the governing body of every private school shall cause the U.S. flag to be displayed in the schoolroom or from a flagstaff on each school ground during the school hours of each school day.

(2) Every public school shall offer the pledge of allegiance or the national anthem in grades one to 12 each school day. Every private school shall offer the pledge of allegiance or the national anthem in grades one to 12 each school day unless the governing body of the private school determines that the requirement conflicts with the school’s religious doctrines. No pupil may be compelled, against the pupil’s objections or those of the pupil’s parents or guardian, to recite the pledge or to sing the anthem.