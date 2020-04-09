The School Bell by Cindy Zahrte: TimberwolfProud in the time of COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It is hard to believe that one month ago life was very different than what we are experiencing today. Our teachers were preparing for parent-teacher conferences and the end of the third quarter. Students were excited about the start of the spring sports season and prom, and parents were starting to plan for graduation parties. Traditional school field trips like our sixth-grade Eagle Bluff and the fifth-grade safety patrol trip to Washington, D.C., were in the final planning stages. Our high school DECA students were looking forward to attending the International DECA Competition in Nashville, and our Science Olympiad team was preparing for their state competition in Milwaukee.

Today, all these events are postponed or cancelled, and we know that there is a great deal of disappointment and sadness, especially for the members of the Class of 2020, our seniors, who are experiencing an end to their high school career that no one expected. However, despite the challenges and loss we have encountered, it is truly remarkable how our students, parents and staff of the Tomah Area School District have responded. Education is happening. Students are continuing to learn. We are #TimberwolfProud!