The School Bell by Cindy Zahrte: We are all in this together

We all know that, in reality, it is teachers and parents working together in promoting the value of education and the importance of school that will truly make the biggest difference in a child’s success. As we work to address changes in how our children are being educated and experience the limitations which currently exist in our ability to come together as a community due to the coronavirus, the message you hear repeatedly is that we are all in this together. Even though, as teachers and parents, we have always been in this together, the reality of our connectedness is accentuated by COVID-19.

Years ago when I was the Tomah Middle School principal, we used a recording by Monty Selby, entitled We Are All in This Together, as a theme song for the school year. The lyrics for this song were valuable for our middle school students to hear over and over again. These lyrics are just as important for us as a community to hear today:

This is the time we begin to see things differently, to see things differently.

It’s not about me, it’s not about you, where we’ve been, what we’ve all been through,

No, this is about a brand new day, a new beginning, a better way.

We are all in this together if we want to make a change,