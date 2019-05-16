Many of us remember the lyrics to the theme song of the comedy sitcom Cheers:
Making your way in the world today takes everything you’ve got.
Taking a break from all your worries sure would help a lot.
Wouldn’t you like to get away?
Sometimes you wanna go,
Where everybody knows your name,
And they’re always glad you came.
You wanna be where you can see,
The troubles are all the same.
You wanna be where everybody knows your name.
Living in a community like Tomah provides us with such an opportunity to be where “everyone knows your name.” This was never more apparent to me until a recent medical emergency resulted in my need for quality care at Tomah Memorial Hospital. Let me digress for just a few paragraphs.
Earlier this school year, I was approached by Tomah Memorial Hospital to promote their medical facility in my role as the superintendent of the Tomah Area School District. I didn’t hesitate to say yes as I had previously used services at the hospital and I have appreciated the support Tomah Memorial Hospital has provided to the Tomah Area School District as we developed our Medical Careers Academy. Tomah Memorial Hospital outfitted a classroom for our Certified Nursing Assistant program providing a hospital bed and additional equipment needed for the program, and our CNA students have been able to complete practicum hours at the hospital. The partnership which has been formed benefits our students interested in medical careers. Tomah Memorial Hospital benefits from our graduating students who have a CNA certification and can join the hospital employee ranks immediately if they wish.
In addition, as the Tomah Area School District has sought to approve referendums so that we can maintain quality educational programs for our students, I have repeated the message that a strong school district fosters a strong community. A strong community has a robust economy, quality health care, and diverse recreational opportunities. A solid educational system helps to produce a competent work force, a safer community and an improved quality of life for all.
Now, back to my need for medical care. From the moment I entered the emergency room at Tomah Memorial Hospital to my admission to the hospital to having surgery and then recovering and recuperating, I received the highest level of care and compassion from the medical staff. I will be forever indebted to the doctors, surgeon, nurses, CNA’s, X-ray and CT technicians, respiratory therapist, social worker, nutritionist and food service personnel who cared for me. And, here’s the wonderful part: many of them knew my name. They knew me because they are alumni of Tomah High School. They may have been in a class I taught, sat in my office to discuss their behavior when they were in middle school, or accepted my congratulations as they crossed the stage for graduation. For those who knew me, not because they are alumni from THS, it is because they are a parent of a student currently in our school district, a friend, a neighbor or even a school board member. Quality care from people you know and trust and who know you is a blessing and it is a trademark of Tomah Memorial Hospital!
Our community should never take for granted the fine medical institution we have in Tomah Memorial Hospital (soon to be Tomah Health), and we should celebrate that so many of our graduates are filling the medical positions available there. The Tomah Area School District plays a part in the success of our local hospital thanks to our graduates and Tomah Memorial Hospital plays a part in the success of our school district and our community. It is good to live in a place “where everyone knows your name” and the highest quality care is provided!
If you have any questions or comments about the information and opinions expressed in this edition of The School Bell, please contact Cindy Zahrte, district administrator, at cindyzahrte@tomah.education or 374-7002.
