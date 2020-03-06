The School Bell by Cindy Zahrte: Wisdom collected from Facebook posts

I hate to admit it, but I am a Facebook junky. I spend some time at the end of my day scrolling through the posts of friends and family members to see what they are thinking and doing as a way to wind down. I don’t post a whole lot myself and really respect people who inform their Facebook community that they are taking a break from the app to engage in the real world.

I often save memes and quotes on my cellphone from different posts that I find inspiring. As I was reflecting on what to write for this School Bell article, it occurred to me it might be interesting to share with you the memes and quotes I have saved from Facebook. You might get to know me a bit better from reading what I have saved as these words reflect what I value and think is important. Here is just a sampling:

Meme 1: School Custodian: The quiet hero of the school. They are always the first to arrive each day, clean up messes no one dares to touch and befriend everyone that passes by. - Teresa Kwant

Meme 2: Out of the public school grows the greatness of a nation. - Mark Twain

Meme 3: One athlete of character will improve a team. One team of character will improve a school. One school of character can impact an entire community.