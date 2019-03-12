March 15: Music by Roger Ellis, 10:15 a.m., at Kupper-Ratsch Senior Center, 1002 Superior Ave., Tomah. Performance includes country, 50s, 60s and Irish music. Public welcome, free admission.
March 15-16: The Greatest Show on Ice, sponsored by 7 Rivers Figure Skating Club. Shows are 7 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under. For more information, visit 7riversfsc.com or “The Greatest Show on Ice” event page on Facebook.
March 15-17: Tenth annual Wisconsin Sport Show, Chippewa Valley Expo Center, Eau Claire. Event hours are Friday 3-8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Advance tickets $7 ($9 at door) and good for all weekend. Tickets available at wissportshow.com.
March 20: Soup and Scripture Lunch at St. Mary’s Episcopal church, 1001 McLean Ave., Tomah, noon to 1 p.m. Soup and bread lunch and a short lesson. Everyone is welcome; no charge. Further more information, call the church 608-372-5174.
March 21: Oakley Moser and Larry Scheckel will present science demonstrations at the Deke Slayton Museum, 6:30 p.m., 200 W. Main St., Sparta. Kids and adults of all ages are invited. Admission is free, and kids receive a gift.
March 22: Make-n-take painting class at Tomah’s Kupper Ratsch Senior Center, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Classes limited to 10 people and students 15 and older. Instructor is local artist Linda Hale. Cost is $30. To register, email pjbuchda@tomahonline.com or call 608-374-7476.
March 23: Tomah American Legion live rock 'n roll comedy show starring music impressionist and standup comedian Jack Willhite. Doors open 6 p.m., show starts 7:30 p.m. at Tomah American Legion hall. Tickets $7 in advance, $10 at the door. Tickets available by calling Lori at 608-387-9227 or Dave at 608-387-9231.
March 27: Soup and Scripture Lunch at St. Mary’s Episcopal church, 1001 McLean Ave., Tomah, noon to 1 p.m. Soup and bread lunch and a short lesson. Everyone is welcome; no charge. Further more information, call the church 608-372-5174.
March 28: Larry and Ann Scheckel will present a science program at the Black River Falls Forrest Street School from 5-6 p.m.
March 28-29, 31, April 4-7: Area Community Theatre presents Trouble at the Tropicabana at ACT theater, 907 Kilbourn Ave., Tomah. Evening showtimes 7 p.m., Sunday matinees 1 p.m.
March 29: Tomah High School language department presents “Spaasabend,” 7 p.m., Tomah High School auditorium.
March 31: “Sunday Funday” special needs gathering, 2-4 p.m. at Kupper-Ratsch Senior Center, 1002 Superior Ave., Tomah. Fun activities for special needs community while caregivers meet for support, education and networking. For more information, call 608-374-7476 or email pjbuchda@tomahonline.com.
April 2: Larry and Ann Scheckel will present a PowerPoint and discussion at the newly renovated and expanded Prairie du Chien Memorial Library, 720 Wacouta St., on their book, Murder in Wisconsin: The Clara Olson Case at noon.
April 3: Soup and Scripture Lunch at St. Mary’s Episcopal church, 1001 McLean Ave., Tomah, noon to 1 p.m. Soup and bread lunch and a short lesson. Everyone is welcome; no charge. Further more information, call the church 608-372-5174.
April 6: Trail Cruisers Snowmobile Club Toy Show and Auction, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tomah Recreation Park. Consignment auction 4:30 p.m. Admission $3 adults, $1 ages 13-17, 12 and under free. Lunch available and door prizes.
April 10: Soup and Scripture Lunch at St. Mary’s Episcopal church, 1001 McLean Ave., Tomah, noon to 1 p.m. Soup and bread lunch and a short lesson. Everyone is welcome; no charge. Further more information, call the church 608-372-5174.
April 11: Masonic Lodge game feed at Tomah Masonic Center, 520 E. Saratoga St. Doors open 5 p.m., dinner 6 p.m. Tickets $20 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under. Proceeds support Tomah High School scholarship program.
April 13: Tomah Lioness Club Breakfast with the Easter Bunny, 8-11 a.m., Knights of Columbus hall, 202 E. Juneau St. Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, fruit, juice, milk and coffee. Adults ages 17 and up $5, children 2-16 $3, under 2 free.
April 26: Make-n-take painting class at Tomah’s Kupper Ratsch Senior Center, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Classes limited to 10 people and students 15 and older. Instructor is local artist Linda Hale. Cost is $45. To register, email pjbuchda@tomahonline.com or call 608-374-7476.
May 3: Tomah citywide rummage sale. City residents hold rummage sales at their homes. Some area businesses also participate in the sales. For a list of sales pick up the Foxxy Shopper the week of the sale.
May 4: Tomah VFW chicken Q and rummage sale, 11 a.m. until gone, at VFW hall, 1618 Superior Ave. Delivery available for three or more by calling 608-343-2464.
May 18: Full-moon bike ride, 7 p.m. Guided bike ride begins at Sparta Chamber of Commerce office, 111 Milwaukee St., Sparta. Bring bike light and helmet.
June 8-9: Twenty-second annual Sparta Butterfest Quilt Show, Sparta Barney Center, 1000 E. Montgomery St. Admission is free, includes quilting demonstrations. To enter a quilt, call Sherry at 608-269-4826.
June 17: Full-moon bike ride, 7 p.m. Guided bike ride begins at Sparta Chamber of Commerce office, 111 Milwaukee St., Sparta. Bring bike light and helmet.
June 20-22: Budweiser Dairyland Super National Truck and Tractor Pull, Tomah Recreation Park. Shows 7 p.m. Thursday, noon and 7 p.m. Friday, noon and 7 p.m. Saturday.
