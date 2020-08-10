Tim Size: Economic stability key to rural health care

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

‘The coronavirus pandemic pits all of humanity against the virus. The damage to health, wealth, and well-being has already been enormous. Everyone can work together to learn about the disease and develop tools to fight it. I see global innovation as the key to limiting the damage.” (Bill Gates from the blog, “The First Modern Pandemic,” 4/23/20)

Rural health innovation must expand its focus — The Rural Wisconsin Health Cooperative and many of its networked 43 nonprofit rural community hospitals are expanding their focus to include rural community economic development. The historic number of farm bankruptcies, shuttered employers and dramatic financial realities healthcare providers are facing as they continue to respond to COVID-19 are present-day examples of why innovation in the actual role of rural health leaders is needed now more than ever before.