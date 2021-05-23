Tomah VA rises to COVID-19 challenge

It’s been more than 15 months since our nation began its fight against COVID-19. We’ve prevented infections, cared for the sick, saved lives and mourned those we’ve lost. We’ve provided so much more than medicine during this time as loved ones supported from a distance. The burdens and responsibilities of the pandemic have strained organizations, families and each of us in very personal ways.
Now, as more than 2.3 million veterans across the nation have been fully vaccinated with more than 10,000 veteran vaccinations throughout the Tomah VAMC, our vaccination outreach results demonstrate that trust and confidence in VA health care is at an all-time high.
Our health care teams at the Tomah VA Medical Center have earned that trust, working on the front lines to provide care to those most in need. We began implementing safety measures over a year ago to protect veterans and our staff. As part of prioritizing safety, we’ve had to weigh the options and risks with our patients for each appointment. When clinical urgency rose above the risk of COVID-19, we provided in-person care.
When it did not and the risk of COVID-19 infection took priority, we offered alternatives. This was the right decision. In many cases, veterans told us they preferred postponing routine care because they did not want to risk being exposed to the virus, and we worked with them to identify next steps.
We successfully moved many appointments to video and telephone when that was appropriate and helped meet the needs of the patient. Unlike with in-person care, virtual options give a veteran’s support network the ability to join visits and engage with VA providers much more easily. We anticipate continuing to offer virtual visits even as we return to more in-person care.
As we move forward, we are welcoming veterans back in record numbers. We are encouraging veterans to call first and talk to their health care team about coming in for routine and preventive care.
Here at Tomah VAMC, we have reached out to patients to be sure they are getting the care they need and working with them to reschedule appointments.
In working to coordinate care, we have found that many community providers outside of VA are also needing to reschedule previously cancelled appointments or are managing abbreviated schedules, creating longer wait times than usual and often longer than within VA. We have provided more than 2.3 million veterans care in the community since the MISSION Act was implemented almost two years ago, and we are proud that so many veterans continue to choose VA, allowing us to coordinate timely, quality and patient-focused care inside or outside our walls.
I want this community to know that Tomah VAMC is dedicated to caring for veterans, not just now in this time of national emergency, but into the future. While we are part of the national healthcare system, first and foremost, we are members of this vibrant community.
Tomah VAMC’s 1,400 employees are here day and night for those who have served our nation and call west central Wisconsin home. All Tomah VAMC vaccination clinics now offer walk-ins. Details on the Tomah VAMC COVID-19 vaccine updates page at https://www.tomah.va.gov/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp.
Recent legislation has enabled us to open up vaccination clinics to any veteran, along with their spouse or caregiver, and we are pleased to be meeting new members of this community for the first time or welcoming back those who we haven’t seen in a while. We would encourage every veteran to consider coming in and receiving their COVID-19 vaccine and enrolling in care with us.
If you or a veteran in your life haven’t come in for care in a while, please check in with your provider team and consider scheduling an appointment. If you know a veteran who isn’t enrolled in VA health care and is interested in their eligibility, please direct them to https://www.tomah.va.gov/patients/eligibility.asp.
I hope veterans and all members of the community will take the time to work with their medical provider team to get their appointments rescheduled, even if they haven’t been vaccinated yet. Our doors are open, and we look forward to seeing you soon.
Karen Long is Tomah VA director.
