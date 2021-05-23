Tomah VA rises to COVID-19 challenge

We successfully moved many appointments to video and telephone when that was appropriate and helped meet the needs of the patient. Unlike with in-person care, virtual options give a veteran’s support network the ability to join visits and engage with VA providers much more easily. We anticipate continuing to offer virtual visits even as we return to more in-person care.

As we move forward, we are welcoming veterans back in record numbers. We are encouraging veterans to call first and talk to their health care team about coming in for routine and preventive care.

Here at Tomah VAMC, we have reached out to patients to be sure they are getting the care they need and working with them to reschedule appointments.

In working to coordinate care, we have found that many community providers outside of VA are also needing to reschedule previously cancelled appointments or are managing abbreviated schedules, creating longer wait times than usual and often longer than within VA. We have provided more than 2.3 million veterans care in the community since the MISSION Act was implemented almost two years ago, and we are proud that so many veterans continue to choose VA, allowing us to coordinate timely, quality and patient-focused care inside or outside our walls.