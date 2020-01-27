Tommy Thompson: Prison reform will pay long-term dividends

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To make positive and lasting change in someone’s life, you have to really understand who they are, where they came from and how they got to where they are today. You have to be willing to replace contemptuous stereotypes with difficult facts. Facts so difficult they may lead us to believe the situation is hopeless. But, the situation is not hopeless. We need people from all walks of life — politicians, business leaders, subject matter experts in the criminal justice system and those individuals directly impacted by the system — to come together to create opportunities to help people to become successful.

We have done this in the past, and that is why our reforms such as W-2 were outcome-based and focused on changing one life at a time. For us the process was slow and fraught with unforeseen problems. The upfront costs were significant, too. We could not have anticipated all the barriers people faced, because our own experience was so different. Our challenge was not just to educate and train people for work, but to recognize some people struggled in situations that to many of us seemed commonplace. There was no history of work, higher education or training to emulate.

Our reforms gave them a chance.