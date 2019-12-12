Tony Kurtz: Need for F-35 aircraft flies above the rhetoric

Over that past several months, there has been a lot of rhetoric concerning the basing of F-35 aircraft with the 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field. This past week, some of my colleagues and I had the opportunity to hear firsthand from Assistant Secretary of the Air Force John Henderson as he dispelled many false narratives and laid out the facts.

A major concern has been noise. The F-16 and the F-35 actually have similar decibel levels, however, as secretary Henderson pointed out, the sounds of the aircrafts are different. To put this in practical terms, a lawn mower and a household blender have similar decibel levels, but as most folks can hear, the sound is different. Additionally, one thing that seems to be forgotten in this process is that there are certain expectations that accompany an airport. The main purpose of an airport is to have aircraft takeoff and land. Aircraft make noise. The select few that are opposed to the F-35 say nothing about the approximately 100 commercial flights that take off and land each day at Truax Field. Nobody objected to the new non-stop flights that were announced in early November. It’s ironic that the same folks who complain about the F-35 welcome non-stop service to Seattle.