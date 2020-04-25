Tony Kurtz: Return to normalcy must begin soon

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Governor Tony Evers’ decision to extend the stay at home order through May 26 is ill-advised. Instead, I believe that Wisconsin needs to start taking prudent steps toward ending this shutdown and re-starting our state; lives and livelihoods depend on it.

I’ve been watching the numbers and have been pleased at Wisconsin’s performance in the fight against COVID-19. Instead of the projected 22,000 cases and 1,500 fatalities, our state has seen fewer than 4,000 cases to this point. We are taking the pandemic seriously, and our social distancing has gone a long way toward limiting the disease’s spread.

Those businesses that have been allowed to remain open have paved the way and have proved that these health measures work. Grocery stores, lumber yards, gas stations, and many others have marked six-foot intervals in their stores and have provided shields to protect employees and customers. Now is the time to follow their example and formulate a detailed plan to reopen Wisconsin’s economy as safely as we possibly can.