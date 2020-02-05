Trent Ziegler: Monroe County can be Second Amendment sanctuary

There is a grassroots effort going on in Monroe County to pass a resolution to declare itself a Second Amendment Sanctuary County. By definition, a Second Amendment sanctuary refers to states, counties or localities in the United States that have adopted laws or resolutions to prohibit or impede the enforcement of certain gun control measures perceived as violative of the Second Amendment.

Our objective is simple, this is a grassroots effort to simply send a message to state and federal policy makers that we take the Second Amendment seriously in Monroe County and we oppose any unconstitutional changes to it.

This is not a new idea; this is going on all over the country! In just the past couple of months, more than 120 towns, cities and counties in Virginia alone have declared themselves “Second Amendment sanctuaries.” Some states like Kansas, Idaho, and Wyoming have passed state laws that give Second Amendment protection. More than 400 municipalities in 20 states have now passed resolutions opposing the enforcement of certain gun laws passed by state or federal lawmakers. In neighboring Illinois to date more than 70 municipalities have declared themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries.

