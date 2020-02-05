Trent Ziegler: Monroe County can be Second Amendment sanctuary

There is a grassroots effort going on in Monroe County to pass a resolution to declare itself a Second Amendment Sanctuary County. By definition, a Second Amendment sanctuary refers to states, counties or localities in the United States that have adopted laws or resolutions to prohibit or impede the enforcement of certain gun control measures perceived as violative of the Second Amendment.
Our objective is simple, this is a grassroots effort to simply send a message to state and federal policy makers that we take the Second Amendment seriously in Monroe County and we oppose any unconstitutional changes to it.
This is not a new idea; this is going on all over the country! In just the past couple of months, more than 120 towns, cities and counties in Virginia alone have declared themselves “Second Amendment sanctuaries.” Some states like Kansas, Idaho, and Wyoming have passed state laws that give Second Amendment protection. More than 400 municipalities in 20 states have now passed resolutions opposing the enforcement of certain gun laws passed by state or federal lawmakers. In neighboring Illinois to date more than 70 municipalities have declared themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries.
Currently in the state of Virginia tensions are on the rise in opposition of many new gun restrictions that have been implemented and many more that are proposed, where Democrats for the first time in 20 years now have full control of the statehouse. The Virginia House, along with the governor, are adamant about restricting certain gun rights that many citizens feel are violating the Second Amendment. Presidential candidates have openly proposed significant gun control platforms. Michael Bloomberg is under criticism for saying “Average citizens shouldn’t carry guns in crowded places, only police should have guns.” Other candidates have stated that they believe citizens should keep firearms at a gun range or that if elected would have the government seize certain types of guns and make felons out of citizens that would not comply with the government.
People say “Why worry about our Second Amendment rights here in Wisconsin?” In my opinion, anybody who thinks that sweeping gun reform can’t happen in Wisconsin is sadly mistaken. We are always potentially one election away from Wisconsin becoming the next Virginia or possibly worse.
I feel confident that within the next couple of years almost every county and many municipalities in the state of Wisconsin will adopt some sort of Second Amendment resolution. Exceptions may be the very liberal metropolitan counties like Milwaukee and Dane, where the majority of its citizens live a much different lifestyle than a guy like me who lives in the rural town of Leon in Monroe County. I firmly believe that even in these metropolitan areas most citizens don’t want the government coming down on their right to protect themselves.
There will be a an informational meeting on Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. at Jake’s Northwoods in Sparta to discuss what it will take to pass a resolution to make Monroe County a Second Amendment Sanctuary County. Monroe County Sheriff Wes Revels and Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger will be at the meeting.
Trent Ziegler is a Sparta real estate broker.