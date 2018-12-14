State Rep. Nancy VanderMeer, R-Tomah, has been re-appointed to chair the Assembly Committee on Rural Development for the 2019-2020 legislative session. It will be VanderMeer’s second consecutive session chairing the committee.
“I’m happy to be re-appointed as Chair of the Rural Development Committee," VanderMeer said. "I’m especially pleased to chair this committee because I think it aligns very well with the 70th District, and I have the opportunity to hear and improve legislation through the committee process that can make a direct impact for families throughout the district.
In her first term as chair, legislation taken up and passed out of committee included proposals that:
- Align state statutes with practical standards of record keeping for rural municipal clerks
- Authorize rural libraries to apply for information technology block grants through the Department of Public Instruction
- Authorize student loan reimbursement incentives for individuals in rural counties.
- Re-align qualification of local newspapers to receive compensation for publication of legal notices.
- Make it easier for communities to market and promote telecommuter opportunities in their area.
In addition, a package of proposals relating to healthcare accessibility were taken up by the committee and passed into law as part of the state budget, including two proposals that allocate $500,000 annually for training and retaining allied health professionals and $500,000 annually for training and retaining advance practice clinicians in rural communities.
"This particular committee also aligns well with the Rural Wisconsin Initiative, a group that I’m a part of that’s a coalition of outstate/rural legislators focused on improving: educational, healthcare, technology, and workforce opportunities for individuals that live and work in rural areas of our state," VanderMeer said.
VanderMeer was elected to the Assembly in 2014 and re-election in 2016 and 2018.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.