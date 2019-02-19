Feelings vs. facts: In a Feb. 8 Letter to the Editor it's announced that President Trump seeks to be a dictator. The writer cites a 2017 essay called "7 Steps to Becoming A Dictator" (sub-titled "A manual for strengthening your power position as elected leader"). The essay cites methods and motives of famous leaders in history, written less than a month after the inauguration, with no mention of Trump anywhere. The letter writer cites nothing except the bullet list from the essay, and then asserts that the president exhibits all of these "in spades" but with no facts.
Some delight that the president has shaken the establishment or pulled the curtain back on what goes on inside the Capitol. Others have suffered with buyer's remorse since November 2016.
One thing I know is that ignoring history, and how politicians behave once in power in general, is simply replacing facts with one's feelings. Facts are pesky things.
Lincoln is a "hero" to many, but in 1864 he declared martial law in a friendly state and had his generals round up and jail his political opponents. JFK made his own brother the Attorney General! One can hardly ignore that the vast majority of media certainly don't seem to like Trump. Does that sound like Trump controlling the media?
As said many times, you're entitled to your opinion but not your own set of facts. Cherry-picking an essay completely out of context is simply playing fast and loose with the truth.
Wes Howard,
Tomah
