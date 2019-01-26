When school district superintendent Cindy Zahrte says, "We have a protected class of individuals who are saying they feel intimidated and threatened when that symbol is worn. It is our job as a school district to create a safe learning environment for every single child," it is a chilling thing.
Who is this "protected class?" When it comes to First Amendment rights, ALL should be considered a "protected class." The First Amendment also permits freedom of religion to worship as one wishes without the state mandating a particular faith. Nowhere does it say "freedom from religion." If it did, then places of worship would be forced to drape their exteriors, lest someone be offended as they walk down the street.
The comments from the school board show they've pre-judged where this will go; I'm surprised they even considered delaying a vote. As recent events show, many adults want to take the easy way out and pander in the short term to the latest desire for inclusiveness and assume they know the motives of others. Candidly, most know it's because they're afraid of being called a name, demonized and vilified at the speed of internet − where kneeling during the anthem is protected speech, but a coach kneeling on the field after a game in a prayer of thanks gets him fired.
This is not about the symbol in question which, largely among today's youth, is a symbol of a life-style (hunting, big trucks, etc.). What's next? Flags of other countries that depict where one's ancestors came from? A symbol of support for the military? Jewelry depicting one's faith? And which thought-police decide the next one?
One positive thing: At least ONE person in that meeting truly grasps what is at stake, a high school junior named Brett Larkin. He encapsulated perfectly what the real risk is. I hope his family is proud of him; reading his words gives hope. When fear takes hold and adults − who are supposed to see the bigger picture − choose sloth instead of vigor without the intestinal fortitude to take the hard but correct path and instead choose the easy wrong, they can pat themselves on the back in satisfaction, knowing they've removed another brick from the foundation of individual liberty in this country.
Wes Howard
Tomah
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.