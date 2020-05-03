Wes Howard: One-size-fits-all doesn't treat COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A recent letter by State Rep. Nancy VanderMeer regarding the fallacy of the "one size fits all" COVID-19 recovery approach is in the X-ring of the bullseye.

One can usually tell when a politician is overwhelmed because they tend to default to the worst-case approach, even if it means the fix is worse than the problem for most of their citizens. However, Gov. Tony Evers' approach is not founded in the data. It is based on numbers in a very few counties and ignores the ground truth in much of the state.

From their own data for April 25, 9% of tests administered statewide have resulted in positives. But 41% of those tests − and 64% of the positives − come from just 3 counties: Milwaukee, Brown and Dane. To their great credit, the county health departments are also publishing recovered numbers, informaion which is buried at the state level at the bottom of a layered web page. It would seem there is interest at some levels to keeping the total numbers of cases and deaths front and center. One may ask, to what purpose?

Those at risk, especially elderly or with serious underlying health issues already know they should take extra precautions. Heck, any grandparent with little ones in the germ factory called a public school knows this.