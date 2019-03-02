I urge folks to wait on any local school referendum. The new "education-friendly" governor has sent forth a funding formula change for Wisconsin public schools (Wis State Journal, 1 March, "Funding Formula Change for Wisconsin schools finally makes into Governor's budget." It is not a package of changes to sneeze at, and it might behoove folks to take a bit of "wait and see" to determine how it actually fleshes out before any knee-jerk reaction on a spring referendum. However well-intended, such local action may involve more local debt on taxpayers for things the state would've done with an existing program, already paid for (by "guess who?").
Those taxpayers are also likely to feel the new governor's desires for higher gasoline taxes, hybrid car taxes, and increased vehicle registration and transfer fees in some cases and taxes to-be-named-later. Sure, at the state level they can say that these things are meant for different programs − no dispute there. But I don't have multi-programmed wallets; stuff taken from me by a government at any level still comes out of the same pocket. How about you?
Let's see how deep the water is before diving in.
Wes Howard,
Tomah
