Wes Revels: Compliance, sacrifice and understanding

Over the past few weeks, we have entered into an uncommon situation around the country. As you all are already aware, there is an ongoing outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, a virus previously unseen in the United States.
Due to the new nature of the outbreak, our medical infrastructure is not yet fully equipped to deal with the situation in the kinds of ways we are used to expecting. There is currently no FDA-approved medication that can be administered to treat the virus, nor is there a vaccine we can take as a preventive measure. The data shows that this virus is not like the common flu. It spreads more easily and has more severe symptoms in many people, especially those of us who are older, have compromised immune systems or other pre-existing medical condition.
Many people, of all ages, are falling sick and putting an increased pressure on medical resources. There have been reports that senior citizens overwhelmingly are affected by the illness. While it may be true that seniors are suffering the most severe health outcomes, anyone can contract this illness, and each person that becomes sick is an additional weight on an already strained healthcare system. Many younger people have also required hospitalization, and others are able to pass the illness along while they themselves don't feel sick. Each of us is close to someone in the at-risk age group. Let's all keep our parents and grandparents in mind as we develop our plans on how to deal with this outbreak going forward. Please do your best to limit your exposure over the coming weeks.
This situation has caused significant damage around the world already, but through a pro-active mindset and basic precautions, we have the ability to limit its impact on our lives here in Monroe County. As of this time, there is just one confirmed case in the county, but let's all do what we can to limit the hazard if that changes.
Fortunately, medical professionals are working tirelessly to treat people that have been infected. Laboratories around the country and the world are at work developing pharmaceutical interventions that will limit the spread of the virus in the future. Unfortunately, these sorts of things can't be created overnight. Some time will pass before we are able to protect ourselves that way. In the interim, we must rely on each other and our own countermeasures to limit the spread and its impact on our lives and the lives of our friends and family. I must reinforce the importance of the advice we've all heard many times. Luckily many of these recommendations are just generally good ideas that we should be doing anyway: wash your hands, cover your mouth, avoid large groups, give people space when you're out of the house, stay in unless it is necessary to do otherwise.
There are few supply-chain issues with regard to food and other basic necessities that we require for our homes. There is no need to buy things in large quantities out of fear of a shortage or to confront employees or each other at the store. Consider the needs of others when you are out stocking your homes. Remember that every time you buy more than you need, someone else has to go without. We are facing this situation together as a community. Let's not lose sight of that.
There is no way to prove a negative. I won't be able to show the person who didn't get sick, didn't miss a meal, or didn't run out of toilet paper because you made a kind choice. But I can assure you that doing what's right will always have a positive effect on your community.
There are countless things each of us can do to make this situation better. Find ways to help family and friends who aren't as able to take care of their own needs. If you have a large supply of essentials, like toilet paper, hand sanitizer or other basic necessities, consider sharing them with others. Many healthcare facilities are also running low on supplies of equipment like protective masks and eye protection. Consider donating supplies, if you can, as these folks continue to deal directly with those people who do become sick. Many of our local businesses are closing their doors, at least temporarily, while we get a handle on this situation.
If you are able to do so, consider buying a gift card or ordering takeout from some of those local restaurants and shops. Our cities and towns are better for having them around. Let's keep it that way. As is true of any tough time, consider donating to local charities, food banks, blood banks or any other group doing good things in our area.
As your sheriff, I want to assure you that the staff at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is committed and dedicated to protecting your constitutional rights and guarantees. This order from Gov. Tony Evers has not suspended the constitution of the United States or the constitution of the State of Wisconsin. We are not under “martial law." You will not be stopped without reasonable suspicion that a violation of the law has occurred. This is the same standard that existed prior to this order.
Certainly times are difficult, financial and emotionally, for a lot of people as we work our way through this situation. But, we should not lose our sense of togetherness. We are "social-distancing," but we should continue to communicate, call, text and check-in with our friends and family to help each other. If we each do our best to help take care of our family, our friends, and our communities, we will come out of this situation stronger than we were.
I personally thank the citizens of Monroe County for your compliance, understanding and sacrifices. Like other law enforcement agencies, we have had to change how we operate during this pandemic. I want to assure all citizens that your sheriff’s office is here to serve you and ready to protect you.
Wes Revels is the sheriff of Monroe County.
