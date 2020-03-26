Wes Revels: Compliance, sacrifice and understanding

This situation has caused significant damage around the world already, but through a pro-active mindset and basic precautions, we have the ability to limit its impact on our lives here in Monroe County. As of this time, there is just one confirmed case in the county, but let's all do what we can to limit the hazard if that changes.

Fortunately, medical professionals are working tirelessly to treat people that have been infected. Laboratories around the country and the world are at work developing pharmaceutical interventions that will limit the spread of the virus in the future. Unfortunately, these sorts of things can't be created overnight. Some time will pass before we are able to protect ourselves that way. In the interim, we must rely on each other and our own countermeasures to limit the spread and its impact on our lives and the lives of our friends and family. I must reinforce the importance of the advice we've all heard many times. Luckily many of these recommendations are just generally good ideas that we should be doing anyway: wash your hands, cover your mouth, avoid large groups, give people space when you're out of the house, stay in unless it is necessary to do otherwise.