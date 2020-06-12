Wes Revels: Transparent approach to law enforcement

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Badger State Sheriffs’ Association represents 72 Wisconsin sheriffs, and the Wisconsin Chiefs of Police Association represents 425 police chiefs in the state of Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Sheriffs and Deputy Sheriffs Association is a statewide organization representing over 1,000 members, including sheriffs, deputies, and jail officers. Combined, our organizations lead over 14,000 officers and deputies statewide. These three organizations have put together a document, linked below, regarding law enforcement training, policies, and laws that we feel important for our communities to be aware of during the debate surrounding law enforcement in our country.

Recently, Wisconsin has seen numerous incidents that have turned into rioting, lawlessness, damage to property, arson and assault on citizens, police officers and deputy sheriffs. We have done our very best to maintain peace in our communities, and thank you for the kind words of support we have received.