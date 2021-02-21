River Clean Up La Crosse set for 28th year .

River Clean Up La Crosse, a community event whose volunteers have pulled more than 700,000 pounds of trash and debris from area waterways, will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 8.

“In 28 years, we’ve pulled some pretty amazing things from the water. We see a lot of the big stuff like; car parts, household appliances and barrels, but what we pick up the most is common trash that gets into the water from the storm drains,” says group organizer Amy Smith

“This annual cleanup is a great opportunity to get with your friends and family and really make a tangible difference in the health of our community and the waterways that run through it.”

River Clean Up La Crosse is looking for community volunteers to assist. Volunteers of all ages are encouraged to join the fun by boat or by foot, and pick up trash on the water, along shorelines, and in neighborhood streets.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

River Clean Up is also looking for community partners to help aid in this year’s event and expand efforts in future years.