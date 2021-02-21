 Skip to main content
River Clean Up La Crosse set for 28th year .
River Clean Up La Crosse, a community event whose volunteers have pulled more than 700,000 pounds of trash and debris from area waterways, will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 8.

“In 28 years, we’ve pulled some pretty amazing things from the water. We see a lot of the big stuff like; car parts, household appliances and barrels, but what we pick up the most is common trash that gets into the water from the storm drains,” says group organizer Amy Smith

“This annual cleanup is a great opportunity to get with your friends and family and really make a tangible difference in the health of our community and the waterways that run through it.”

River Clean Up La Crosse is looking for community volunteers to assist. Volunteers of all ages are encouraged to join the fun by boat or by foot, and pick up trash on the water, along shorelines, and in neighborhood streets.

River Clean Up is also looking for community partners to help aid in this year’s event and expand efforts in future years.

Even with the continued presence of COVID-19, River Clean Up is one of the rare community events that is still able to happen and happen safely. All volunteers and representatives are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing at landings, and there will be no after party held this year.

To learn more, register to volunteer or become a partner, visit www.rivercleanuplacrosse.com, or find the event on

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rivercleanuplacrosse.

