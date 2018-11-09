This Veterans Day, we came together to honor the service and sacrifice of Wisconsin’s veterans, service members and their families. The men and women of our armed forces have served this great nation with honor, pride and distinction. We must honor our nation’s heroes year-round and ensure we keep our promises to them when they return home to Wisconsin.
It is a priority of mine to ensure our service members and veterans transition back to civilian life successfully and healthfully. This year, I introduced, co-sponsored and championed many bills aimed at helping Wisconsin veterans find jobs, access physical and mental healthcare and expand education opportunities when they return to civilian life. If you are interested in learning more about these bills or the work I am doing in Washington to better the lives of Wisconsin veterans, please visit my website or call my office.
My office is open to help all Wisconsinites living in western and central Wisconsin, including our veterans. My talented staff of caseworkers can assist veterans in accessing education benefits, veterans health care benefits, replacing lost medals earned, attaining medals earned, obtaining disability compensation and liaising with the Veterans Administration, among other benefits. Veterans may call 1-888-442-8040 or visit kind.house.gov to learn more.
Lastly, I want to remind you about the importance of preserving the memories and stories of the veterans in your life. I was proud to author the legislation that created the Veterans History Project, housed within the Library of Congress. The VHP records our veterans' stories and helps preserve their voice for generations to come. You can learn more about this great program by visiting my website, or by visiting loc.gov/vets.
Democrat Ron Kind, La Crosse, represents Wisconsin's Third Congressional District.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.