American Legion cancels 2020 baseball season

“Everyone involved in our program hoped to have American Legion baseball in 2020, but this was a necessary decision,” Wisconsin American Legion Baseball commissioner Roger Mathison said. “There were a number of factors that the board took under consideration − primarily the health of players, coaches, umpires, parents, fans and volunteers involved in the program. Facility availability, travel concerns and the uncertainty on when sporting events will be allowed in Wisconsin contributed to the decision.”

Wisconsin’s American Legion baseball program was the fourth-largest in the country in 2019 with 217 teams participating.

“We fully expect to have our program return in 2021 and be played at a high level,” Mathison said.

The Tomah Legion was preparing to move games from Dennis Senz Field at Tomah High School to city-owned Glendale Field. Steffel said Glendale offers a more spacious facility with more parking.

“We won’t have any more kids running across the street after foul balls,” Steffel said. “I get a heart attack every time that happens.”