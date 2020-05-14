American Legion cancels 2020 baseball season

Tomah American Legion baseball was supposed to turn a new page at Glendale Park this season.
That was before anyone heard of COVID-19.
Tomah’s move to Glendale will have to wait until 2021 after the state American Legion called off the 2020 baseball season. The move came shortly before the national Legion cancelled the program in all 50 states due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tomah American Legion baseball general manager Todd Steffel said 40 players ages 14-18 had expressed interest in playing this summer. Until recently, he held out hope that the Legion season could be salvaged.
“With no (high school) spring season, we thought we’d have guys who were really motivated to play in the summer,” Steffel said. “Everybody is bummed out that there will be no baseball this year.”
The Wisconsin American Legion Baseball Association board of directors made the final decision Saturday. It marks the first time since 1927 that American Legion baseball champions won’t be crowned. State tournaments in 2020 were scheduled for Sheboygan (Class AAA), Fort Atkinson (Class AA), Viroqua (Class A), Plover (17-and-under) and Lomira-Theresa (16-and-under).
The Wisconsin American Legion Baseball All-Star Game scheduled for August 9 at Miller Park in Milwaukee has also been cancelled.
“Everyone involved in our program hoped to have American Legion baseball in 2020, but this was a necessary decision,” Wisconsin American Legion Baseball commissioner Roger Mathison said. “There were a number of factors that the board took under consideration − primarily the health of players, coaches, umpires, parents, fans and volunteers involved in the program. Facility availability, travel concerns and the uncertainty on when sporting events will be allowed in Wisconsin contributed to the decision.”
Wisconsin’s American Legion baseball program was the fourth-largest in the country in 2019 with 217 teams participating.
“We fully expect to have our program return in 2021 and be played at a high level,” Mathison said.
The Tomah Legion was preparing to move games from Dennis Senz Field at Tomah High School to city-owned Glendale Field. Steffel said Glendale offers a more spacious facility with more parking.
“We won’t have any more kids running across the street after foul balls,” Steffel said. “I get a heart attack every time that happens.”
Unlike Senz Field, Glendale has lights. Steffel said the option of a later start works better for players who have jobs and allows for more scheduling flexibility. He said the concession stand and restrooms have been painted, and a new scoreboard and flagpole were scheduled to be installed.
Steffel’s son, Aaron Steffel, coaches Tomah’s 18-and-under squad. He said a letter was sent to all the players informing them of the cancellation.
“I was a high school and Legion player, and I can only imagine what they’re going through, especially after having their high school season swept away,” Aaron Steffel said. “They’ll be missed, and we were honored to have coached them and have them as part of our Tomah Legion baseball program.”
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!