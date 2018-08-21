How's the fishing bite? It depends on who you ask.
The panfish bite has been slow in the Tomah area, said Don Roscovius, owner of Rosco's Live bait.
"It's probably due to two things — the hot weather and water quality," he said. "We still have algae blooms in the area, and the grass growth in a lot of the area are growing pretty quick, making it a little more difficult to fish. I've had a couple of guys finding enough fish to eat, but as far as big quantities, I haven't had anybody report limits for panfish."
In the Hatfield area, however, Curt Barningham of Hatfield Sports Shop said the bite has been good for all species, including panfish.
"Fish are hungry − everybody is catching panfish, walleye and bass," he said. "Muskies ... they're catching them on everything — crank baits, crawlers, minnows. A couple people have caught trophy muskies out of surrounding waters − nice ones in the 40-inch class."
While the panfish bite hasn't been great in the Tomah area, other fish are biting, Roscovius said. Bass are active and are being caught mostly on top water baits.
"Mostly due to the amount of vegetation in the water right now ... artificial frogs have been working good, top-water baits, anything that stays on the surface has been working," he said. "If there's an area you can get to the bottom, plastic lizards and crayfish have been working."
Northern pike are biting on the river systems, taking artificial frogs, spinner baits and crank baits, Roscovius said. Some live baits are also working, but fishermen are mostly taking artificial bait with them due to the hot weather.
Walleye are also biting on the river system at Petenwell, Castle Rock and the Buckhorn, Roscovius said. They're biting mostly on minnows and crank baits.
The Department of Natural Resources reports that water levels remain at seasonal norms on most rivers, and canoers and kayakers have been out in force. Central Wisconsin trout streams are getting low and could use some rain.
In other news, bear seem to be in an abundance near Hatfield, Barningham reported.
"We've been baiting a lot of bear ... it has been abnormally good," he said. "Got a lot of bear on film; we're pretty excited about that (as the seasons) coming on Sept. 5."
The DNR is still busy repairing state properties from June flood damage. Work continues at Pattison and Amnicon state parks to repair damage from the high water. Crews are adding rock and gravel to washout areas, as well as replacing bridges, and almost 300 cubic yards of sand was added to the Little Falls Lake beach to replace what was lost from the flood. The beach remains closed while the lake is drawn down to repair the dam.
