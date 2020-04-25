April 30 parade to recognize lost spring sports season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There won't be a spring sports season at Tomah High School, but Tomah's spring sports athletes will get recognized.

The school district is organizing a recognition night Thursday, April 30 with a parade between Tomah Middle School and the high school.

The spring season was interrupted when schools closed March 18 in the wake of the COVID-19 virus. The WIAA cancelled its spring tournaments last week when Gov. Tony Evers extended his Safer at Home order through May 26 and ordered public and private schools closed the rest of the year.

"We're trying to do something for the seniors − something they can feel good about," said school district activities director Tom Curran.

Spring student-athletes are encouraged to drive themselves or ride with parents through a parade route. They are asked to meet at the middle school parking lot at 7:45 p.m. and remain inside their vehicles.

At 8 p.m., they will exit the middle school parking lot single file, turn left onto Hollister Avenue and right onto Elm Street before entering the high school parking lot.

The lights will be turned on at the tennis courts and E.J. McKean Field with the scoreboard reading "2020," and a special message will be posted on the high school's electronic sign.