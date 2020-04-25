April 30 parade to recognize lost spring sports season

There won't be a spring sports season at Tomah High School, but Tomah's spring sports athletes will get recognized.
The school district is organizing a recognition night Thursday, April 30 with a parade between Tomah Middle School and the high school.
The spring season was interrupted when schools closed March 18 in the wake of the COVID-19 virus. The WIAA cancelled its spring tournaments last week when Gov. Tony Evers extended his Safer at Home order through May 26 and ordered public and private schools closed the rest of the year.
"We're trying to do something for the seniors − something they can feel good about," said school district activities director Tom Curran.
Spring student-athletes are encouraged to drive themselves or ride with parents through a parade route. They are asked to meet at the middle school parking lot at 7:45 p.m. and remain inside their vehicles.
At 8 p.m., they will exit the middle school parking lot single file, turn left onto Hollister Avenue and right onto Elm Street before entering the high school parking lot.
The lights will be turned on at the tennis courts and E.J. McKean Field with the scoreboard reading "2020," and a special message will be posted on the high school's electronic sign.
The clockwise parade route then follows the north end of the high school parking lot before turning right onto Butts Avenue, right on Packard Street, right on Cady Avenue and then right again onto Elm Street.
Drivers are encouraged to make the loop three or three times before dispersing. Gatherings outside of vehicles are discouraged in accordance Safer at Home guidelines, and social distancing expectations will still be in place.
Curran said anyone interested in participating is asked to place signs, displays, or any type of "upbeat message" on school property along the parade route to create a "positive experience for this group of kids who have now lost their entire senior spring season."
Underclassmen, parents, and community members are encouraged to park along the parade route facing counter-clockwise and remain in their vehicles so they can greet the athletes and honk their horns.
The closure of school wiped out seasons in baseball, boys golf, girls soccer, softball, boys tennis and boys and girls track and field.
"I was a baseball player, and I can't imagine having a sport taken away during my senior year," Curran said. "We thought this would be a good way of recognizing our seniors. We're telling the kids we're thinking about them."
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!