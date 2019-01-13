La Crosse Aquinas girls basketball coach Dave Donarski called timeout just 73 seconds into Friday’s game against Tomah.
Whatever Donarski told his girls during the timeout produced immediate results.
Aquinas responded with an 11-1 run that defined his team’s 74-47 victory over the Timberwolves in a Mississippi Valley Conference contest at Tomah High School.
Donarski’s supremely talented squad − 13-0 and ranked first in Division 4 − probably didn’t need an early pep talk to stay undefeated. Tomah coach Mark Von Haden could only tip his hat to a juggernaut program that seems destined to win a second straight state championship.
“They’re good,” Von Haden said. “You know they’re going to bring pressure, and we just didn’t handle it very well tonight. It’s non-stop the whole time − they just bring the whole team at you. It’s not easy.”
The Blugolds also shot the ball unbelievably well. They made eight 3-pointers in the first half en route to a 41-21 halftime lead.
There were bright spots for the Timberwolves. Emma Liek scored 10 points in the first half by finding openings under the basket against Aquinas’ zone press.
Senior point guard Madison Lindauer scored 13 of her 20 points after halftime and was seven of 10 from the foul line.
The biggest bright spot is that the Timberwolves still own a 10-5 record and have an excellent chance of nailing down the program’s second consecutive winning season. Before last year, Tomah hadn’t produced a winning season since 2005-06.
After playing the three toughest opponents on their schedule during a seven-day span, Von Haden welcomes a week off. The Timberwolves’ next game is Friday, Jan. 18 at home against La Crosse Central starting at 7:15 p.m. It’s a rematch of a Dec. 7 contest in La Crosse that Tomah won 31-24.
“It will be nice,” Von Haden said of the seven-day break between games. “We’ll ease them into the week, get some shooting in and get some fundamentals in. We’ll get back on track and be ready for Central.”
The Central contest is the last of four straight home games for the Timberwolves. After that, only two home games remain: Jan. 29 vs. Adams-Friendship and Feb. 1 vs. Sparta.
LA CROSSE AQUINAS 74 TOMAH 47
La Crosse Aquinas—Theusch 15, B. Bahr 5, Bagniewski 1, K. Bahr 7, Donarski 27, Weisbrod 6, Becker 9, Koblitz 2, Hlavacka 2.
Tomah—Schwitchtenberg 3, Spiers 5, Lindauer 20, Plueger 2, Whaley 5, Liek 12.
Three-point goals—Theusch 3, B. Bahr, Donarski 4, Weisbrod 2, Spiers, Lindauer, Liek.
Aquinas;41;33−74
Tomah;21;26−47
