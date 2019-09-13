La Crosse Aquinas is a good volleyball team − likely the best in the Mississippi Valley Conference − and the Tomah Timberwolves weren't ready for that level of competition.
Aquinas stayed undefeated in the MVC with a 25-16, 25-23, 25-19 victory over the Timberwolves Tuesday in the Tomah High School gymnasium. Tomah coach Sarah Walters said it was Tomah's play more than Aquinas' that determined the outcome.
"Everything about that loss had to do with our play tonight," Walters said. "It wasn't so much what Aquinas did to us as what we did to ourselves."
The Timberwolves had a chance to keep the contest competitive during the second set, when they took an 18-14 lead. They still led 22-19 after back-to-back kills from Savannah Murphy and an Aquinas hitting error, but the Blugolds closed out the set with a 6-1 run.
Tomah took a 10-9 lead in the third set before Aquinas took off on an 8-2 run. The Timberwolves were still within striking distance after a Murphy kill cut the gap to 19-15, but Aquinas concluded the match by scoring the last six points.
Walters said Aquinas controlled the match by playing fundamental volleyball.
"They're solid," she said. "They just attack, and they don't let down. Just keep going and going."
Murphy led the Tomah offense with eight kills. She also had five digs.
Lauren Noth had six kills, Ella Plueger had 10 assists, and Lily Redcloud had 13 digs.
Aquinas' Lexi Donarski had seven kills, 21 digs and three service aces, while Tori Nolte had 16 assists.
It was the second MVC loss in 48 hours for the Timberwolves, who also dropped a 25-15, 18-25, 25-21, 25-21 decision at Onalaska Tuesday.
Redcloud paced the Tomah defense with 20 kills, Abby Nick made three blocks, Ella Plueger had two service aces and 13 assists, and Murphy had 10 kills.
Onalaska got a big defensive game from Olivia Gamoke, who had 25 digs and three service aces. Sam Plantz had 13 kills.
Tomah got a split from its lower level teams Thursday. The junior varsity defeated Aquinas for its first MVC victory of the season, while the varsity reserve lost to Aquinas and dropped to 0-4.
The Timberwolves' next two matches are at home. They face La Crosse Central Tuesday and La Crosse Thursday. Both matches begin at 7 p.m. at Tomah High School.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
