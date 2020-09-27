Aquinas tops Tomah soccer squad

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tomah took the early lead, but La Crosse Aquinas rallied for the next three goals to defeat Tomah 3-1 in a Mississippi Valley Conference matchup Thursday at the Tomah Soccer Complex.

Carter Habelman gave Tomah a 1-0 advantage in the 15th minute after scoring a goal assisted by Jonah Nick.

Aquinas tied the match less than six minutes later and seized control in the second half with goals in the 48th and 74th minutes.

Tomah goalkeeper Zach Jorgensen made five saves, while J.B. Weiser made nine saves for the Blugolds.

Tomah's overall record dropped 0-3-2.

The Timberwolves had matches Sept. 26 and Sept. 29 at Baraboo and Holmen postponed. Holmen has temporarily cancelled in-person classes due to COVID-19.

The Timberwolves return to Veterans Field Thursday, Oct. 1 to host West Salem in a 5 p.m. contest.

