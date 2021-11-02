Archery deer season at Fort McCoy

The regular archery/crossbow archery season began at Fort McCoy on Sept. 18 at the same time as the opening of the Wisconsin archery season.

The season runs from Sept. 18 to Nov. 19 and Nov. 29 to Jan. 31, 2022.

"There's always a break in the archery season for the gun-deer season, which is Nov. 20-28 this year," said wildlife biologist David Beckmann with the Natural Resources Branch of the Directorate of Public Works environmental division.

A Fort McCoy archery permit and a Wisconsin bow or crossbow hunting license are required to hunt on Fort McCoy for regular archery/crossbow, Beckmann said. Harvest is limited to one deer (antlered or antlerless) with the appropriate deer harvest authorization supplied with the Fort McCoy archery permit. Fort McCoy archery permits can be purchased on iSportsman or at the Permit Sales Office during normal business hours.

Archery hunters also must remember that when hunting with both bow and crossbow, they must have the appropriate Wisconsin bow/crossbow license upgrade.

"The upgrade allows for use of either, otherwise you have to choose between just using a bow or just using a crossbow," Beckmann said.

Regular Wisconsin archery licenses are $24 for resident archery and $24 for resident crossbow. An upgrade is an additional $3. The Fort McCoy regular archery/crossbow permit is $17. Wisconsin hunting licenses are sold on the Wisconsin GoWild web site for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Beckmann said annually approximately 800 archery permits are purchased for Fort McCoy, and hunters have had a success rate of about 15-20 percent. He said on average about 90-100 deer are harvested on post each year during archery season.

"We have many good opportunities and locations for archery hunters to find success," he said. "With the mild winter and ample food sources, our deer population is looking healthy and fawn births were very good. Hunters should have plenty of opportunities available again this year."

The installation is once again averaging at least 30 deer per square mile this fall, which Beckmann said bodes well for hunters. "We wish them the best success possible," he said.

Archery hunters are reminded that use of any tree stands or blinds must be temporary and must be taken down each day. Also, if hunters succeed in harvesting a deer, that deer must be registered on Fort McCoy's iSportsman website.

Fort McCoy offers hunting, fishing, and trapping opportunities to military (active and retired) and their dependents, government employees, and the general public. Revenue generated from the sale of hunting, fishing, and trapping permits is used for the management of fish and wildlife habitat and populations on Fort McCoy.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.