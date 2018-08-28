Even before the heavy rain, fishing wasn't great in the Tomah area.
Don Roscovius, owner of Rosco's Live Bait, said fishing was bad in the area before the rain arrived Monday evening.
"There's lots of algae in the lakes, lots of grass. Of course with the rain today and the next couple days, it will be difficult to fish any of the creeks, and ponds are going to be relatively high," he said. "But the biggest problem in our local water is we have a lot of algae.
He said Lake Tomah, Petenwell Flowage and Castle Rock Flowage all have significant algae blooms.
"They have very difficult fishing conditions," Roscovius said.
Some fish were biting despite the hot, humid weather and algae, Roscovius said.
"A few guys have been getting a few crappies in some of the smaller ponds," he said. "I know Eagle's Nest was doing fairly decent with the crappies, and other marshes in the local area have a few ponds that have pretty decent water conditions. They're producing a few panfish and a few largemouth, but in general it has been a really slow week."
A 35 ½-inch northern pike was caught from a local marsh, Roscovius reported, and some fishermen caught a few perch on the Mississippi River.
Roscovius expects fishing to get better as temperatures cool and the water levels recede.
"As soon as we get some of the cooler water, the algae will change and start dying off, and then I think once it starts cooling down fish will get more active," he said. "As long as it’s hot and humid, I don’t think our local waters will be really producing like they should. So we're looking for a few more cooler day to get things back on track."
In other outdoor news John Hendricks, Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce director, said the Elroy-Sparta Bike Trail was still open following storms Monday which toppled trees and washed out areas of the trail.
"The bike trail is not officially closed, but we’re not recommending that people utilize it at this time," he said.
The Department of Natural Resources is the custodian of the trail, Hendricks said. He said DNR staff has already begun to remove the downed trees and will repair the washouts. The additional rain from Tuesday will hinder the speed of the repairs, he said.
Several state parks and trails in the Madison area have either partially or completely closed after torrential rainfall last week.
In other outdoor news, Matt Modjeski, DNR conservation warden for Monroe County reminds outdoors enthusiasts that fall hunting will begin Sept. 1. He said they need to be aware that hunters are out and about and they may hear gunshots.
Fall hunting seasons beginning in September include:
- Early Canada goose runs Sept. 1-15.
- Early teal runs Sept. 1-7.
- Duck — youth season runs Sept. 15-16; Northern Zone runs Sept. 29 to Nov. 27; Southern Zone runs Sept. 29 to Oct. 7, Oct. 13 to Dec. 2; and the Mississippi Zone runs Sept. 29 to Oct 5, Oct. 13 to Dec. 4.
- Goose — Exterior Zone North runs Sept. 16 to Dec. 16; Exterior Zone South runs Sept. 16 to Oct. 7, Oct. 13 to Dec. 2, Dec. 16 to Jan. 3; Mississippi Zone runs Sept. 29 to Oct. 5, Oct. 13 to Jan. 3.
- Woodcock runs Sept. 2 to Nov. 5
- Mourning dove runs Sept. 1 to Nov. 29.
- Turkey — Zones 1-5 run Sept. 15 to Jan. 6 and Zones 6 and 7 run Sept. 15 to Nov. 16.
- Bear — Zone C where dogs are not prohibited runs Sept. 5 to Oct. 9 with the aid of bait and with all other legal methods not using dogs. All other zones where dogs are permitted run Sept. 5-11 with the aid of bait and with all other legal methods not using dogs; Sept. 12 to Oct. 2 with aid of dogs, with aid of bait, and with all other legal method; and Oct. 3-9 with aid of dogs only.
- Cottontail rabbit — Northern Zone runs Sept. 15 to Feb 28 and the Southern Zone runs Oct. 20 to Feb. 28.
- Grey and fox squirrel season runs Sept. 15 to Jan. 31.
- Ruffed grouse — Zone A runs Sept. 15 to Jan. 31 and Zone B runs Oct. 20 to Dec. 8.
- Crow season runs Sept. 15 to Nov. 5 and Jan. 18 to March 20.
- Deer archery and crossbow season runs Sept. 15 to Jan. 6.
