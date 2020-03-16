Bag limits change on Mississippi River

New fishing regulations for the Wisconsin-Minnesota boundary waters of the Mississippi River will go into effect on April 1.

The Wisconsin and Minnesota Departments of Natural Resources worked to develop identical regulations for Pools 3 to 9 of the Mississippi River, south to the Minnesota border with Iowa.

In Wisconsin-Iowa boundary waters, only walleye and sauger regulations will change. Anglers are advised that on the Minnesota side of the river, the regulations went into effect on March 1.

In Pools 3 to 8, the daily bag limit for walleye and sauger will be four in total, with a 15-inch minimum length limit for walleye and none for sauger. Only one walleye or sauger over 20 inches will be allowed for harvest.

In Pools 9 to 12, in Wisconsin waters and Wisconsin-Minnesota boundary waters, the daily bag limit for walleye and sauger will be six in total, with a 15-inch minimum length limit for walleye and none for sauger, a protected slot limit of 20 to 27 inches for walleye and only one walleye over 27 inches allowed for harvest. Anglers should be aware that Iowa boundary water regulations may differ from those in Wisconsin. Please consult the Iowa fishing regulations if planning to fish in Iowa waters of the Mississippi River.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}