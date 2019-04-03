Tomah High School boys tennis coach Ben Bannan has a balanced team in his first season as head coach.
Except for the junior class, there’s a roughly even number of athletes in each grade.
There’s an even number of letterwinners and newcomers.
There’s a solid mix of singles and doubles players.
“It’s a good group,” Bannan said. “They get along well with each other, and they practice hard.”
After the first week of practice, the singles picture was coming into focus. Senior letterwinners Evan Lord, Dylen Pierce and Jarett Knoepker will fill the top three singles spots, although it was still to be determined in which order. All three played doubles last season.
“Between those three, we’ll get most of our singles matches,” Bannan said.
Three other letterwinners return. Junior Aaron Honish and sophomore Danny Amberg played varsity singles last season, but one of them is likely to wind up playing doubles with the other at number-four singles. Senior Jim Kelley, a varsity doubles player last season, will likely play varsity doubles again.
Other players competing for varsity spots:
- Seniors—Cody Huff.
- Junior—Samuel Burbach.
- Sophomores—Collin Dowson, Connor Eirschele, Gavin Hammer and Daniel Swanson.
- Freshmen—Anthony Lord, Anthony Mordica, Maverick Ravenscroft, Nicholas Schaitel and Braden Ziegler.
The Timberwolves finished sixth last year in the MVC but did get a victory over Onalaska during the dual season. The Timberwolves continued their recent trend of success in the nonconference by winning four of six duals.
Tomah has played much more competitive matches against the top teams in the conference in recent years, and Bannan wants that to continue.
“We want to maintain consistency with what our expectations have been,” he said.
Bannan said he doesn’t bring a defined style of coaching to the job. Instead, he and assistant coach Tara Dunn will emphasize the basics.
“We’re emphasizing consistent play − keep the ball in play and hit shots in bounds,” Bannan said. “You can’t win the point if you hit the ball out of bounds.”
MVC BOYS TENNIS
Final 2018 standings
Logan 65
Centeral 48
Aquinas 42
Holmen 35
Onalaska 28
Tomah 21
Sparta 20
