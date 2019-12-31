Bannan resigns as Tomah boys tennis coach, will continue to coach girls

When Andrew Johnson left the Tomah School District to take another job in Madison one week into the girls tennis season, assistant coach Ben Bannan stepped up to fill both the varsity girls and boys coaching positions.

Bannan has decided to cut his head coaching workload in half.

The Tomah School Board accepted Bannan’s resignation as boys tennis coach during its regular monthly meeting Dec. 20. He will continue to coach the girls team. “I did resign as the boys head coach but plan to still be involved with the program,” Bannan said. “I will continue to be the girls head coach in the fall.”

The boys play their season in the spring.

Bannan was an assistant boys tennis coach under Johnson when he left the district in August 2018. Bannan stepped in and led the girls to a 7-3 dual record and sixth-place finish in the Mississippi Valley Conference. In his second season as girls coach, the Timberwolves improved to fifth in the MVC and posted an 11-4 dual record.

In his one season as boys coach last spring, Bannan led Tomah to a 4-10-1 dual record and sixth-place finish in the MVC.

The boys open their season April 7, 2020 with a trip to Reedsburg.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

