The Tomah prep softball team hit Baraboo in the mouth early Monday night.
The host Thunderbirds absorbed the hit and kept going, erasing a five-run deficit in a come-from-behind 10-8 non-conference win at Pierce Park.
Tomah’s record fell to 1-2, while Baraboo stayed undefeated at 5-0.
Meghan Perry hit a one-out triple to get Tomah (1-2) started in the top of the second inning. The next four batters also reached base and scored to give the Timberwolves a 5-0 lead.
Baraboo responded with a run in the bottom of the second, as Macy Henry led off with a double, then advanced to third on a Callie Hammermeister groundout to the right side. Caroline Lewison hit a sacrifice fly to score Lewison and get Baraboo on the board.
Tomah pushed another run across in the third, but Baraboo scored five runs in the bottom half to erase the deficit. Jade Parchem, Kirstyn Mathis and Haley Hannagan each singled to load the bases with one out. They all came home, as Addie Filus singled to score Parchem, Henry grounded into a fielder’s choice to score Mathis, and Hammermeister singled to score Hannagan.
Caroline Lewison singled to reload the bases, then Tomah threw a wild pitch that brought home Henry and Hammermeister.
Both teams scored a run in the fourth, including a one-run double from Filus to keep the teams tied.
Baraboo’s Emma Crary pitched a scoreless fifth inning, then the T-Birds took their first lead of the night when Parchem singled to score Hammermeister in the bottom of the fifth.
Tomah tied it back up in the top of the sixth, as Savannah Murphy singled to score Josie Mathison and even the score at 8.
But Baraboo struck last. Filus and Henry each reached on an error to lead off the bottom of the sixth. Hammermeister drove in the game-winning run, bringing Filus home with a single. Henry came home on a Lewison groundout and Baraboo took a 10-8 lead into the seventh.
Tomah’s next home game is Thursday, April 11 against Sparta at 5 p.m. at Allan Gerke and Sons Field.
BARABOO 10 TOMAH 8
Tomah 051 101 0−8 12 3
Baraboo 015 112 x-10 11 2
Pitchers: T—Plueger. B—Crary. W—Crary. L—Plueger.
Hitters: T—Mathison (2-for-3), Sherwood (2-for-4), Perry (2-for-4, double, triple), S. Lyden (2-for-4). B—Parchem (2-for-3), Filus (2-for-4, double).
