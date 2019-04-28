The Tomah High School baseball team won two games in 24 hours, and the victories couldn't have been more different.
The first was the kind the Timberwolves had come to expect − a mow-'em-down pitching performance Thursday from Connor Prielipp in a 3-0 Mississippi Valley Conference victory over La Crosse Central at Glendale Field.
The second? Hardly anyone could have seen that one coming.
Tomah rallied from a 6-0 deficit with seven runs in the bottom of the seventh inning Friday to stun Reedsburg 7-6 at Glendale.
The Timberwolves improved their overall record to 6-7 and 2-2 in the MVC.
Three errors and nine walks put Tomah in a deep hole against Reedsburg until the Timberwolves put together four hits, two hit batsmen and three walks for a seven-run rally.
Ryan Bernhardt, who made the first out of the seventh inning, made good on his second at-bat of the seventh with a two-run line drive single with one out that ended the game.
Sophomore Evan Long pitched the top of the seventh to earn his first varsity win. He was the last of four Tomah pitchers used by coach Ryan Brookman.
In the victory over Central, Prielipp struck out 17 batters, and his teammates delivered all the runs he would need in the middle innings.
Tomah scored a run in the fourth after Long hit a one-out double and his courtesy runner, Brett Larsen, took third on a fielder's choice and scampered home on a throwing error.
In the fifth, Joe Hesse ignited a two-out rally with a single and advanced to third on a single by Braden Pierce, who took second on a throw.
That set up Boone Mathison, who laced an 0-1 pitch between the third baseman and shortstop to put the Timberwolves ahead 3-0.
Brookman was encouraged to see his batting order come through in the clutch.
"We have not hit all year," he said. "We know we have to improve, and it's nice to get some timely hits. Guys will keep scratching and getting better."
Prielipp pitched a complete game and finished under the 100-pitch limit with 88. He said he's aware of the pitch limit and wants to make it through seven innings.
"I go right after hitters now," Prielipp said. "I've had pretty good control of my curveball and can use it to get ahead in the count."
Sixty-eight of Prielipp's pitches were strikes. He allowed just one hit and walked nobody.
Prielipp's performance overshadowed a very good pitching outing from Central's Dylan Lapic, who hurled a seven-hitter, struck out six and didn't walk anyone. He collected Central's only hit, a floater over the infield in the third inning.
The Timberwolves travel to La Crosse Logan for an MVC contest Monday and return home to host nonconference opponent West Salem Thursday at 5 p.m. at Dennis Senz Field.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
TOMAH 3 LA CROSSE CENTRAL 0
Central;000;000;0−0;1;2
Tomah;000;120;x−3;7;0
Pitchers: C - Lapic. T - Prielipp. W - Prielipp. L - Lapic.
Hitters: C - Lapic (1-for-2). T - Mathison (2 RBI), Long (2-for-3, double).
TOMAH 7 REEDSBURG 6
Reedsburg;202;100;1−6;5;0
Tomah;000;000;7;8;3
Pitchers: R - Haun, Wegner (4), Kast (5), DeJesus (6). T - Gerke, Meyer (3), B. Pierce (5), Long (7). W - Long. L - Haun.
Hitters: R - Deitrich (2-for-3, 4 steals), Molitor (double, 2 RBI), DeJesus (3 RBI). T - Long (2-for-3, 2 RBI), Torkelson (2-for-4), Bernhardt (2-for-4, 2 RBI).
