Bear hunt applications open for 2021

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The application period for the 2021 bear hunting season opens July 1.

Applicants are reminded to be aware of the new bear management zone boundaries as their usual hunting grounds may change to a new unit beginning in 2021. State wildlife officials do not know precisely how the changes will affect harvest permit wait times, but they expect there will likely be no significant changes across zones A, B, C and D. There will be no zone changes for the upcoming 2020 bear season.

The 2021 season will have a new zone that covers central Wisconsin, including northeastern Monroe County. The total number of zones will increase from four to six.

More than 119,000 hunters applied for bear permis or preference points for 11,535 available permits.

The new zones are part of the Wisconsin Black Bear Management Plan, 2019-2029 developed by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Bear Advisory Committee and approved by the Natural Resources Board in May 2019. The new bear management zones are designed to address bear conflicts and manage desired population levels effectively.

People seeking to hunt black bear in Wisconsin must possess a Class A bear license. Hunters may obtain a Class A bear license by: