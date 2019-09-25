Welcome back, Hannah Wilcox-Borg.
Wilcox-Borg, the number-one runner for the Tomah High School girls cross country team last season, made her 2019 debut Saturday at the Brookwood Invitational, where she finished second. She ran the course in 22:45 and led the Timberwolves to a second-place team finish.
"It was great to see Hannah out there racing again, leading for a lot of the race and trying to take the win," Tomah coach Jon Heesch said.
Two other girls runners finished in the top 10. Brooke Bakken was fifth (24:29) and Anna Apathy was seventh (24:49).
Rounding out the varsity girls were Jennie Jorgensen (27:26), Cassie Lenning (28:07), Maddy Kline (28:11) and Alyssa Alden (29:46).
Team scores: Brookwood 36, Tomah 61, Cashton 66, Melrose-Mindoro 114, Hillsboro 116, Riverdale 157, De Soto 168.
It was also an excellent day for the boys, who took first place out of nine teams.
Kale Gnewikow was Tomah's top runner. He was fourth with a time of 19:17. Teammate Eugene Peterson finished sixth in 19:25.
Tomah's other top-10 runners were Caleb Lenning (seventh, 19:28) and Jesse Smith (19:43).
The Timberwolves' remaining varsity runners were Coy Nelson (20:08), Ty Schanhofer (20:10) and Weston Boettcher (21:06).
Team scores: Tomah 36, Wauzeka 95, Cashton 97, Brookwood 102, New Lisbon 112, Riverdale 134, Hillsboro 149, Necedah 198, Melrose-Mindoro 241.
Heesch it was difficult for runners to achieve personal bests, although a few did.
"It was sprinkling the whole morning. The course was a bit sloppy in places, and Brookwood is a very hilly course," Heesch said. "The kids did well yesterday and should be very proud of their performances."
Thai Davis of Tomah won the boys junior varsity race in 21:23 with teammates Thor Lass finishing second (21:49) and Austin Lyden taking third (22:43).
Jenna Hausman was Tomah's top girls junior varsity runner. She was third with a time of 27:37.
Tomah's next meet is the Reedsburg Invitational Saturday, Sept. 28 starting at 9:30 a.m.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
